Are you at risk for prostate cancer? Everything you need to know to take care of your health

Get ready to see lots of people growing their mustaches during Blue November, which is officially underway. The worldwide movement, started by two Australian friends in 2003, has reached millions of people around the world.

Every year, men show their support by growing their mustaches during the month of November to help raise funds and raise awareness about men’s health issues.

One of the health problems highlighted during this period is prostate cancer, which annually affects more than 1.4 million men worldwide, according to Movember Canada.

According to medical experts, it is important for men to understand that, as they age, their bodies undergo changes that can significantly affect their health.

The function of the prostate

The prostate is a small gland that is part of the male reproductive system. It is located at the bottom of the pelvis, just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. The gland is the size of a walnut and helps create male ejaculation fluid.

Common Prostate Enlargement Symptoms

With aging, the prostate naturally enlarges and can push on the bladder and compress the urethra, the urine tube that drains the bladder. These changes can lead to problems with urinating, including having to urinate more often during the day, having an urge to urinate, and getting up at night to go to the bathroom.

“As with many of our organs, there is an accumulation of DNA damage that can lead to prostate cancer. In fact, prostate cancer is very common,” said Dr. Scott Tyldesley, radiooncologist at BC Cancer Agency, in an interview with Yahoo Canada.

Tyldesley, who is also a clinical professor in the department of radio-oncology at the University of British Columbia, said that a symptom that is rarer, and potentially more harmful, occurs when prostate cancer spreads to lymph nodes in the pelvic region. . If this happens, it causes swelling in the legs.

Prostate cancer can also reach the bones, which can cause pain in bones that a person didn’t have or used to have before, especially in the joints, spine, or pelvic region.

“If someone has a lot of pain in the perineum or pelvic pain in the prostate, particularly in combination with urination symptoms, this is something that needs to be looked into, and the sooner the better,” advises Tyldesley.

One way to carry out this investigation is through the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, which assesses the amount of PSA in the blood.

“This test does not diagnose prostate cancer, but people who have a higher-than-normal PSA level, particularly in combination with some other problems, are more likely to have prostate cancer,” Tyldesley added. “We usually use some combination of symptoms, health data and PSA levels to make the decision to have a biopsy. A biopsy is what makes it possible to determine with certainty whether a person has prostate cancer.”

Who is at risk for prostate cancer?

According to Tyldesley, men between the ages of 55 and 70 should see their doctor for regular screening for prostate cancer.

In addition to age, there is a genetic predisposition to prostate cancer that can increase your risk. Therefore, it is essential to know the family medical history. For example, if a person’s father and brother have a history of prostate cancer, then it is even more important to get tested. Men who come from families with a history of breast cancer are also at high risk for prostate cancer, according to the US National Cancer Institute.

The institute’s research also shows that race is also a factor linked to cancer risk. Black men have the highest risk of prostate cancer, followed by whites, Hispanics and Indians.

“There are some differences between the rates and severity of cases in different ethnic groups within the same country, but it is not entirely clear whether there is an underlying genetic factor or an environmental factor,” says Tyldesley.

How To Be Proactive With Prostate Health

In addition to knowing his family’s medical history, Tyldesley points out that maintaining a healthy diet is also important for prostate health. Eating lots of fruits and vegetables each day, minimizing red meat consumption, exercising several times a week, and moderating alcohol are all important steps to ensure general and prostate health.