Argentine newspaper takes a hat off to Tite and praises the replacement that changed the face of Brazil x Colombia

Argentine daily ‘Olé’ was all praise for the entry of Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr., fielded by Tite in the 2nd half

This Thursday (11), after the victory by 1 to 0 regarding the Colombia, by qualifiers, and that mathematically guaranteed the Brazil at world Cup of 2022, even the Argentines tipped their hats to Brazilian national team coach Tite. In a publication, the traditional newspaper “Olé” praised the coach, mainly due to the replacement of midfielder Fred by forward Vinicius Jr..

After a goalless first half, Tite wasted no time and returned from halftime with the star of Real Madrid already in the field. With the substitution, Brazil started to attack with four players and to invest more in plays on the left side, with Vini.

After his entry, Brazil dominated once and for all and reached the winning goal in the 26th minute of the second half, after Neymar’s assistance for Paquetá, who puffed up the goals and made it 1-0.

“We have to take our hat off to the great coach the Brazilians have. He wasted no time and after the break he sent the Real Madrid star to the field so as not to draw the Colombians,” wrote the newspaper.

Isolated leader of the qualifiers, now with 34 points, Brazil will return to the field on Tuesday (16), at 20:30 (GMT), for a match against their own Argentina, in San Juan, for round 14 of the qualifiers.