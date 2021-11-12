Argentine province with more cattle than people could alter the balance of the country’s Congress | World

La Pampa, a province in central Argentina whose vast area of ​​pastures is home to ten times more cattle than its inhabitants, is generally not on the radar of the big political parties that court votes.

But now the cattle-strewn pampas region becomes a crucial battleground for mid-term elections taking place on Sunday (14).

La Pampa is a province with no defined political profile that could alter the balance of power in Congress, influencing legal reforms and a new $45 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Peronist Party of center-left president Alberto Fernández won two Senate seats in La Pampa in a narrow victory four years ago, and the conservative opposition only one.

But La Pampa voters are outraged by a beef export ban adopted to curb soaring inflation, and they punished Peronists in a September primary that was a preview of midterm elections.

If the result is repeated on Sunday, two seats will go to the opposition, which will possibly help eliminate the majority that Peronists have held in the Senate since 1983, when Argentina restored democracy.

“The closing of beef exports marked a before and after in the relationship of agricultural producers with Peronism,” said Maximiliano Aliaga, a cattle breeder and farmer from La Pampa.