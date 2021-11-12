arroba prices close to R$300 in some regions

During the morning of Thursday (11), the upward movement followed in almost all producing regions, with live cattle prices traded above R$ 300 per arroba in some locations. The afternoon period was marked by greater slowness, with rumors surrounding the suspicion of BSE contamination in two people in Rio de Janeiro, which ended up not being confirmed.

“The rumors served to provoke intense volatility in live cattle futures on B3, which came to operate close to the low limit”, pointed out the analyst of Crops & Market, Fernando Henrique Iglesias.

In relation to China, the market remains in expectation, waiting for a position of the main consumer of Brazilian beef.

With that, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 297 in the term modality, against R$ 293 on Wednesday (10). In Goiânia (GO), the at sign was priced at R$ 285, against R$ 280. In Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at R$ 298, against R$ 289. In Cuiabá, the at sign was indicated at R$ 260. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 298 per arroba, against R$ 290.

Wholesale

Beef prices were stable at wholesale. Wholesale cannot keep up with the accelerated rise in live cattle prices in the physical market. “This can be an important limiting factor for the most robust high of the fat ox in the physique. Regarding exports, performance will continue to weaken as long as there is no resumption of negotiations involving China,” said Iglesias.

Thus, the front quarter continued with a price of R$ 20.40 per kilo. The forequarter is still priced at R$13.30 per kilo, and the tip of the needle is still priced at R$13 per kilo.