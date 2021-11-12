As migrant crisis escalates, Belarus threatens to cut gas exported to EU – International

the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, threatened on Thursday, 11, to cut the supply of gas and goods across the country to Europe if the HUH impose more sanctions on his regime because of immigrant crisis on the Polish border.

The EU imports 40% of the gas it consumes from the Russians. Of this volume, 20% of the fuel passes through Belarus, through two gas pipelines that cross the country.

Lukashenko made the threat in response to an announcement by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, on Wednesday that the bloc would extend sanctions to the Belarus regime, accusing Minsk of a cynical geopolitical power play in directing migrants into the EU borders in an attempt to destabilize the bloc.

On Thursday, Lukashenko warned that Minsk would respond to any unacceptable sanctions. “We are heating up Europe and they are threatening to close the border,” he said, according to the state news agency Belta. “What if we cut the gas for them? I recommend that leaders in Poland, Lithuania and other headless people think before they speak. We must not stop defending our sovereignty and independence.”

Russia, Belarus and EU gas

Gas and fuel prices in Europe have soared this year amid concerns about tight supplies ahead of winter. Global availability became more constrained as economies recovered from the covid-19 pandemic, while shipments via pipeline from Russia to Western Europe were lower than normal, amid Russian pressure to build a pipeline in Russia. Baltic Sea. The refugee crisis in Belarus fits into this context as Lukashenko is an old ally of Putin and Moscow maintains a strong influence over his regime.

Thierry Bros, a former oil and gas consultant at the French Ministry of Economy and a professor at Sciences Po in Paris, told reporters Financial Times that Russia and Gazprom will determine whether Lukashenko will carry out his threat.

“They control transit through Belarus, and if Lukashenko tries to cut supplies, they have significant influence over his regime and the option to redirect gas supplies,” he said. “The key question is whether Vladimir Putin supports Belarus in this threat.”

James Waddell of Energy Aspects, a consultancy, told Briton The Guardian that Lukashenko’s threat did not seem credible: “It would be very difficult for the Kremlin not to be politically linked to any crisis in gas transit in Belarus, and that would provoke an EU response.”

Strategic pressure on the border

Lukashenko’s threat comes amid growing international concern over the situation on the country’s border with Poland, where thousands of migrants have gathered in recent days. Many have arrived in Belarus from countries like Iraq, Syria and Yemen, and European officials say the rise is being orchestrated by Minsk in an effort to destabilize the EU.

Polish authorities said on Thursday that several hundred migrants had tried to force their way across the border into the Bialowieza area the day before.

Asked about reports that Poland was pushing migrants back to the border, a European commission spokesman said governments should act in accordance with “fundamental rights” and that Brussels was “studying humanitarian options and safe return their countries of origin”.

a manufactured crisis

The situation this time is different from other migratory crises. In 2015, when millions of migrants and asylum seekers rushed to Europe’s borders, nearly tearing the European Union apart, many member countries offered asylum to refugees; others, like Poland and Hungary, closed their borders.

Six years later, the current stalemate at the Polish-Belarus border echoes that crisis, but this time European officials insist that member countries are united on defending Europe’s borders and that runaway immigration is over.

What is different this time, Europeans say, is that this crisis is entirely fabricated by Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko as a response to EU sanctions imposed on his country in the face of a fraudulent election and violent crackdown on domestic dissent.

“This border issue between Poland and Belarus is not a migration issue, it is part of Lukashenko’s aggression against Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, which aims to destabilize the EU,” said Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs.

The crisis began in late August, when growing groups of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, began to appear en masse on the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, led by Belarus. This movement has increased dramatically today, with at least 4,000 men, women and children stranded in the border regions between Belarus and its neighbors, facing freezing cold, without proper shelter or toilets.

But Poland and Lithuania have declared a state of emergency and fortified their borders, while Belarusian forces have, in some cases, helped migrants cross illegally. Border regions have been closed to journalists and aid providers, but disconcerting videos and photos of migrants trying to cut and tear down barbed wire barriers have been circulated, often released by the Belarus government itself. / AP, NYT and W.POST