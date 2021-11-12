As of the 2022 minimum wage, INSS benefits will be readjusted

The minimum wage forecast for 2022 has already been readjusted once again. This is because the estimate of the inflation index has also increased. Thus, it is estimated that the minimum wage in 2022 will be BRL 1,200.10. As a result, the benefits paid through the National Institute of Social Security – INSS were also readjusted and will be paid according to the minimum value.

Inflation forecast for 2021 is to increase to 9.1%, which boosts the value of the minimum wage. The biggest problem is that this increase does not represent real gain for the worker. It just corrects the inflation gap.

The increase will be felt by policyholders receiving benefits, such as: retirement, sick pay, maternity allowance, incarceration allowance, death pension, Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), unemployment insurance and PIS/Pasep.

The increase in the minimum wage will also raise the INSS ceiling for benefit payments, the current R$6,433.57 would change to R$7,019.02. The minimum wage should come into force already readjusted from January of next year.

This increase in the minimum wage follows the National Consumer Price Index – INPC and its projections. As the INPC increases, inflation inevitably rises and requires the adjustment of the minimum wage. The law determines that retirees, pensioners and other INSS insured persons cannot receive less than the minimum wage.

Thus, this increase directly impacts each of them.