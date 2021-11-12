Asteroid comes towards Earth and will be close to us this Saturday (13)

Soon, a space rock will pass close — in astronomical terms — to Earth. The visitor in question is the asteroid 2004 UE, discovered in 2004. The rock has an absolute magnitude of 21.5, its diameter is estimated at 160 meters and it will make its closest approach to our planet this Saturday (13), at a distance equivalent to more than 30 times that between the Earth and the Moon — which is 384,400 km, on average.

Because it has an orbit that will bring it close to our planet, the asteroid joins the group of “close-Earth objects” (or “NEO”). In addition, it is also considered a potentially dangerous object (“PHO”, also its acronym in English), classification given to meteoroids, comets and asteroids that, in addition to having orbits that bring them closer to Earth, are large enough to cause considerable damage in the event of an impact.

(Image: Reproduction/A Owen/Pixabay)

Today, we already know about 2,000 PHOs and none of them have a great chance of colliding with Earth in the next 100 years, but astronomers continue to follow the orbits of these objects to check for possible changes that could pose more risks in the future.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Previously, there were approximately 1,000 NEOs identified, but this number has increased to nearly 28,000 in the last two decades. “The orbital paths of near-Earth NEOs in the next century cannot be predicted very well, but it is important to note that large impacts have already occurred on Earth in the past and that the planet will be hit by major impacts in the future,” explained Leslie Looney, professor of astronomy at the University of Illinois, USA.

For him, the question is not whether this will happen, but when. “If we have five to ten years’ advance notice or more, diverting a NEO should be easy,” he suggested. In such a situation, blowing up the object is not a good idea as there are several other smaller rocks in the same orbit. So, diverting it could be more efficient — so much so that NASA will launch the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission to crash a probe into a smaller asteroid, orbiting a larger one, and thus see if it will be possible to change its orbit. The launch of the mission has been postponed to a secondary window, which opened between November 2021 and February 2022.

Source: University of Illinois, NASA