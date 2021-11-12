At home at Cruzeiro, Giovanni tells how security saved him after a great goal.

Giovanni was the best on the field in Cruzeiro’s victory over Brusque last Tuesday (9), by 2-0, for a Mineirão team receiving over 34,000 people. He sanctified the result that brought the ultimate relief to Fox in Serie B after another season of poor planning and the team failing to reach the target of access. With a great goal from outside the area, he couldn’t hold back the emotion and went to celebrate with the fans. kissing the celestial shield and even giving a hug to one of Mineirão’s security guards, who saved him from falling on the stairs that give access to the stands. He told the story at a press conference this Thursday (11), at Toca da Raposa.

“It was incredible to come back to our home, where Cruzeiro has many achievements within Mineirão and to see the fans. We are upset not to see the stadium full, but the 35 thousand that went there were incredible, an unconditional support that we, athletes, we needed it. We knew it was a very important game. After the goal, it’s euphoria, you want to celebrate, you want to run away and that’s what I did. Celebrate together with the fans, we athletes were also missing it, it’s very bad to play without the fans, it’s very difficult. The fans coming back and having the beautiful party they made, it’s only fair to celebrate with them,” said Giovanni.

Cruzeiro won and finally found safety in series B. 📷 @fabioxavierfoto FORGIVE ME FOR THE HORRIBLE JOKE AND HELP ME PHOTOGRAPH MY ANT IDOL: [email protected] 🤙🏼🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/oVB5W7HCKB — Fábio Xavier 📷🇵🇸 (@fabioxavierfoto) November 10, 2021

“Ali went viral with the security guard, I almost fell because the ladder was a little behind, but he helped me, saved me, pulled the ladder a little from where it should have been, so I gave him a hug because the fall would be strong,” he said. the midfielder.

Linked to Raposa until December 31 of this year, Giovanni once again highlighted his desire to remain at Cruzeiro, stressing his complete fit within the club’s routine and the desire to make history.

“I definitely want to stay, it’s my desire to stay here at Cruzeiro, as I’ve always said, to make history at the club. But nothing has been talked about yet about renewal because we were going through a difficult time, where many things had to be decided , points on the table and everything else. Nothing was said about this, but I leave it in the hands of my agent too, he knows my desire to stay here at Cruzeiro, people know how much I like being here, the as much as I like to live the day-to-day of the Cruzeiro, then my will is, of course, to stay”, stressed Giovanni.

Giovanni’s first trip to Cruzeiro was marked by difficulties. The midfielder arrived at the club coming from a complicated recovery from surgery on his right tendon. Still in Coritiba, his previous club, he thought about quitting playing. At Cruzeiro, he received support and this season has rediscovered the football that has marked him in other teams in the country, and could be a very important player for 2022.

“Everyone knows that I was going through a difficult time, coming back from a surgery that is not easy to recover, and Cruzeiro opened the doors for me at a time when people were suspicious. I have to thank you very much, I always emphasize the department doctor here, from Cruzeiro, because of what they did for me, the physical preparation, I feel physically left on the field, in all the actions I have to do”, highlighted the player.

One hundred percent in every aspect of the game, Giovanni feels at home at Cruzeiro. “Technically I feel very confident to make the decisions on the field, whether it’s a shot, a step or a game changer, so I’m very well and I can say that I feel at home here,” concluded Giovanni.

