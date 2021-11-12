Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Extraordinary General Meeting 2021: Proclamation of the result

On November eleven (11), two thousand twenty-one (2021), at 7:15 pm, the Chairman of the Deliberative Council of Club Athletico Paranaense attested by means of a vote ratification report issued by the company ELEJA ONLINE (CNPJ under no. 18.652.427/0001-30), developer of the software used for voting in digital/web format, the result of the vote for deliberation on “authorization to the Deliberative Council to design the model and perform all necessary acts aimed at the implementation in the Club of the legal regime of a Football Limited Company (SAF), pursuant to Federal Law No. 14.193, of August 6, 2021”.

5,131 votes were counted, with 4,591 for “YES” and 540 for “NO”.

Thus, the Deliberative Council was authorized to devise a model and practice all necessary acts aimed at the implementation in the Club Athletico Paranaense of the legal regime of a Football Limited Company (SAF), pursuant to Federal Law No. 14,192, of August 6, 2021.

It is worth noting that said vote was duly audited by the independent company OKSI GESTÃO E ESTRATÉGIA LTDA (CNPJ under nº 27.359.092/0001-57).

AGUINALDO COELHO DE FARIAS

Chairman Deliberative Council