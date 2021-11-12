Athletico S/A: Hurricane partners approve change to club-company | athletico-pr

Athletico members approved the transformation of Hurricane into a club-company this Thursday. Voting at the General Assembly took place between 10 am and 7 pm, in online format.

In all, 5,131 members voted: 4,591 for “Yes” (89.4%) and 540 (10.6%) for “No”. Only non-defaulting partners, over 18 years of age and with active title for at least three years could vote.

The authorization of the associates aimed to take a first step in the movement, which is to authorize the Deliberative Council to perform all necessary acts aimed at implementation in a Football Anonymous Society (SAF). Law 14.193/21 was enacted by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) in August of this year.

The example of a model presented by President Mario Celso Petraglia on Monday, in a speech, foresees the creation of CAP SAF with one share of Class A ownership and 100% of Class B shares.

Class A represents the so-called “Golden Share”, which gives FUNCAP the right to veto future decisions of the club. The entity could veto radical changes in the club, such as changing the city, colors, symbols, among others. Class B shares would be split 50% between Athletico and 50% among investors.

The change of Athletico from a non-profit civil association to a club-company is an old dream of president Mario Celso Petraglia. The manager believes the club “has hit the roof” within the current model of Brazilian football.

To keep growing and fight between the biggest clubs in the country and in South America, the president of rubro-negro sees no alternative but to change the model. Hurricane has the titles of the Brasileiro (2001), Sudamericana (2018) and Copa do Brasil (2019) – in 2021 again it is a finalist in the Sula and Copa do Brasil.

The red-black representative, therefore, asked for a vote of confidence from the partners and stated that, with the change of model to SAF, Athletico will be the “prettiest little bride in Brazilian football”. The allusion is for attracting the attention of suitors – that is, investors.

– We had the initial wave of professionalization, expansion, and now it is the wave of protagonism. For that, we need to grow our investments and resources – explains Petraglia.

