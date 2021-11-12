Atlético-MG maintains a 96% chance of winning the title; risk of falls for Sport is 95% and Grêmio 86% | brazilian series a

Atlético-MG kept the distance to the right competitors and is close to winning the Serie A 2021 title. With the 3-0 victory over Corinthians, Galo reached 68 points and maintained a 96% chance of lifting the cup .

Keno celebrates goal in Atlético-MG’s victory over Corinthians — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Galo’s rivals also won in the round, but they are far from the title. In the vice-leadership, Palmeiras has a 2% chance of winning the Brazilian, the same number as Flamengo, which appears in 3rd and with a game in hand. The projections are from the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia.

The biggest dispute happens for a spot in Libertadores in 2022. Fortaleza tied with São Paulo in the round and has a 53% chance, and Corinthians, who lost to Galo, comes in behind with 22%.

In the fight against relegation, Chapecoense is mathematically relegated. Grêmio won in the round, but still has a high risk of falling: 86%. Sport appears in an even worse situation, with a 95% risk of relegation to Serie B.

  • Atlético-MG – 96%
  • Flemish – 2%
  • Palm trees – 2%
  • Chapecoense – 100%
  • Sport – 95%
  • Guild – 86%
  • Youth – 62%
  • Bahia – 17%
  • Atlético-GO – 6%
  • São Paulo – 8%
  • Santos – 11%
  • Ceará – 7%
  • Cuiabá – 6%
  • America-MG – 1%
  • Athletic-PR – 1%
  • Atlético-MG – 100%
  • Palm trees – 99%
  • Flemish – 99%
  • Fortaleza – 53%
  • Corinthians – 22%
  • Bragantino – 19%
  • International – 5%
  • Fluminense – 1%
  • Athletic-PR – 1%
  • America-MG – 1%