Atlético-MG maintains a 96% chance of winning the title; risk of falls for Sport is 95% and Grêmio 86% | brazilian series a

Atlético-MG kept the distance to the right competitors and is close to winning the Serie A 2021 title. With the 3-0 victory over Corinthians, Galo reached 68 points and maintained a 96% chance of lifting the cup .

1 of 1 Keno celebrates goal in Atlético-MG’s victory over Corinthians — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Keno celebrates goal in Atlético-MG’s victory over Corinthians — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Galo’s rivals also won in the round, but they are far from the title. In the vice-leadership, Palmeiras has a 2% chance of winning the Brazilian, the same number as Flamengo, which appears in 3rd and with a game in hand. The projections are from the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia.

The biggest dispute happens for a spot in Libertadores in 2022. Fortaleza tied with São Paulo in the round and has a 53% chance, and Corinthians, who lost to Galo, comes in behind with 22%.

In the fight against relegation, Chapecoense is mathematically relegated. Grêmio won in the round, but still has a high risk of falling: 86%. Sport appears in an even worse situation, with a 95% risk of relegation to Serie B.

Atlético-MG – 96%

Flemish – 2%

Palm trees – 2%

Chapecoense – 100%

Sport – 95%

Guild – 86%

Youth – 62%

Bahia – 17%

Atlético-GO – 6%

São Paulo – 8%

Santos – 11%

Ceará – 7%

Cuiabá – 6%

America-MG – 1%

Athletic-PR – 1%