Atlético rejects cases of sexual harassment in games; Mineirão takes a stand

Atlético published this Thursday (11) a repudiation note regarding cases of harassment and sexual harassment against fans that have been reported in their games at Mineirão. The last of them to surface was in the match against Corinthians, whose an athletic woman claimed that a man kissed her by force.

“Athletic expresses absolute repudiation of cases of sexual harassment registered in the last games at Mineirão. The club will act decisively with the authorities and the security of the stadium, in order to curb this practice and demand punishment from violators,” he informed.

According to Galo, club employees met during the afternoon with representatives of the Municipal Guard, Civil Police (Specialized Division in Assistance to Women, the Elderly and People with Disabilities and Victims of Intolerance – DEMID) and the Municipal Council for Women’s Rights. The entities are going to organize an awareness campaign on the subject.

Finally, Atlético asks that any such case be denounced. “We also call on the fans to be vigilant and report to the security authorities the cases they witness.

Galo greatly values ​​the increasing presence of women in the stadium and understands that the Massa party in the stands has to start with respect. Sexual harassment is a crime and will not be tolerated.

No it’s not,” he added.

mineirão

In a statement, the Mineirão stadium informed that it has already handed over to the police the images of the internal surveillance circuit to investigate the facts reported by the fans. “This Thursday (11), the Civil Police, responsible for investigating the case, also made a formal request for the images,” he said.

The stadium also mentions what it has done to make people aware of sexual cases and prejudice. “Mineirão reiterates its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The stadium promotes the ‘Let it Work’ action, preaching respect for women journalists, and maintains the campaign’s hashtag (#deixaelatrabalhar) displayed in the press platform,” she reported.

Mineirão also requested that people always report crimes. “In case of sexual harassment or harassment inside the stadium during a game, Mineirão advises the fans to seek the security team or the guidance of the public, who will direct them to Jecrim, located near parking lot G2, where the competent authorities will drive the situation,” he concludes.

