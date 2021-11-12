Austria wants to confine unvaccinated people against Covid-19 | World

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced this Friday (12) that he hopes to obtain Parliament’s approval on Sunday for the confinement of all citizens who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine, at a time when the country registers an increase in the number of contagions.

“The objective is clear: on Sunday we want the approval of a national confinement for the unvaccinated”, declared Schallenberg, without revealing when the measure would take effect.

The states of Upper Austria and Salzburg, which register the worst numbers of contagions, began applying confinements last Monday.

For the measure to be applied at the national level, the norm must be approved by Parliament and regional government authorities during the weekend.

The Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mueckstein, also announced this Friday that he will decree mandatory vaccination for health professionals.

Almost 64% of Austrians are fully vaccinated, a percentage slightly lower than the European Union average (67%).