Azul (BLUE4) surprises with above Ebitda and shares have soared by more than 10%, but analysts are divided on air

SAO PAULO – While the numbers for Gol (GOLL4) reported on Tuesday (9) did not encourage investors much in that session, the opposite happened with Azul (AZUL4). After the release of the results of the third quarter on the morning of Thursday (11), the papers reach double digits, having a maximum of 12.63%, at R$29.78. At 2:11 pm (Brasilia time), the increase was 10.82%, at R$29.31.

At first, the numbers could seem negative, since the airline reported an increase of 82.4% of the net loss, totaling losses of BRL 2.196 billion between July and September 2021, a performance, according to the company, affected by the increase in financial expenses and monetary and exchange variations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), in turn, totaled BRL 485.6 million in the period, while net revenue totaled BRL 2.71 billion, up 237, 4% compared to the same period of the previous year, data that encouraged investors.

Itaú BBA highlighted that Azul reported solid results in the period, with earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) and Ebitda returning to positive territory, helped by a drop in costs.

The bank notes that revenue per seat kilometer (RASK) has surpassed 2019 levels for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, cost per seat kilometer (CASK) and CASK ex-fuel declined despite fuel price pressures and an unfavorable exchange rate environment.

“The cost per seat fell 13.5% on a quarterly basis and 19.6% excluding fuels, with greater dilution of fixed costs, indicating that operating leverage will improve with demand”, pointed out the analysts.

On the other hand, non-cash financial losses of R$1.5 billion amid the devalued real impacted the bottom line of the balance sheet, leading to an increase in the loss. Net debt increased significantly as a result.

Analysts reinforce that they are closely monitoring Azul’s financial position, taking into account the BRL 3.5 billion in leasing maturing in 2022 and BRL 3.9 billion in 2023, as well as the amortization of debts not related to aircraft.

BBA has a marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average) for Azul, with a target price for 2021 of R$41 for assets traded on B3 and US$23.80 for securities traded in the US.

“Azul has a diversified and right-sized fleet, which has historically contributed to Azul having a higher CASK than its peers; it has also played a key role in helping the company weather the pandemic and restore profitability. The company also has a unique position on most routes it operates and an extensive network through its hubs. We believe that these attributes not only played a crucial role in strengthening the company against the current scenario of uncertainty, but will continue to be Azul’s main competitive advantage in a normalized environment,” analysts assess.

They point out that they see a significant recovery in the Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue), to 27.8% in 2022, with margins approaching pre-pandemic levels in 2023. In addition, they also believe that the contraction of the more profitable corporate segment could be partially offset by increased leisure traffic, efficiency gains, fleet transformation effects and positive competitive dynamics (reduced industry capacity, tariff rationality and less network overlap), especially given the potential for mergers and acquisitions.

However, they assess that, despite the many measures implemented by Azul to protect its liquidity and its ability to withstand the crisis so far, “the still uncertain scenario ahead, together with the company’s scheduled amortizations, lead us to consider that its financial position should continue to be monitored. We do not rule out the possibility of

company accessing the capital market in the near future, potentially, among other reasons, to support any mergers or acquisitions that are being considered”, he assesses. It is worth mentioning that Azul’s interest in buying Latam Airlines, which is undergoing judicial recovery, has been gaining attention in the news.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, is more optimistic about the paper, maintaining an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for the assets, although reducing the target price from R$70 to R$60, a potential for appreciation 127% compared to the previous day’s closing. The reduction in the target, in turn, is due to both the more complex macro scenario, the rise in oil prices and the increase in debt.

Bank analysts also highlighted the above-expected Ebitda for the company and that the price of airline tickets was just 2% below the pre-pandemic level of the third quarter of 2019, while there was an increase in cargo revenue, a balance sheet line that is viewed with optimism by the company.

They point out that higher jet fuel costs and personnel expenses were offset by greater cost dilution, with the company expanding its capacity on a quarterly basis and using less fuel-efficient aircraft. On the other hand, higher interest rates and currency depreciation hit financial results hard.

In addition, they assess, Azul was able to maintain its stable liquidity position in the quarter, despite the 8.7% devaluation of the real, which increased net debt to BRL 20.7 billion, from BRL 18.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

“In our view, this result confirms that Azul has only limited overlap on routes with Latam

Airlines Group, which is the most aggressive airline to increase capacity in Brazil”, they point out. In this regard, they emphasize that, despite the financial leverage, Azul must go ahead with its proposal to acquire the entire

Grupo Latam Airlines or just the segment in Brazil, with the proposal expected to be announced in December.

Morgan Stanley, in turn, maintained an underweight recommendation (exposure below the market average) for ADRs (in practice, shares of the Brazilian company traded on the American Stock Exchange) with a target price of US$ 17, still a potential for an increase of 17% compared to the previous day’s closing, also highlighting the debt issue.

The bank’s analysts highlighted that the market could react well (as it did) to the good operational pace.

“However, the results also reinforced the highly challenging scenario facing the airline from a cash flow and liability perspective with the weaker real. Along with the R$1.9 billion increase in net debt, we also signaled a significant increase in annual aircraft leasing amortizations, as well as an increase in the annual schedule of payments for financial liabilities”, recall the analysts.

Regarding the operating results per se, “we recognize that the value of BRL 486 million of Ebitda suggests that the airline could deliver around BRL 700 million of Ebitda in the fourth quarter of 2021 (which management indicated was achievable a few years ago time), but we still see the company’s target of another BRL 4 billion for 2022 as a major challenge, given today’s higher oil prices and given that it depends on a major expansion of capacity and Ebitda margins next year ”. This is in a context where the recovery of international travel is likely to be limited by a weak real and other factors.

Despite the strong rise in assets in the session, analysts’ view on assets remains divided. According to a compilation made by Refinitiv, of the 12 houses that cover the BLUE4 paper, six have a buy recommendation, three have a neutral recommendation and three have a sell recommendation. The average target price is R$ 44.67, or a 69% increase compared to the previous day’s closing.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related