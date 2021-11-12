Azul shares take off 10%, despite a loss of over R$ 2 billion in the 3rd quarter

Despite the R$ 2.24 billion loss from the Blue (BLUE4) in the third quarter, the company’s shares registered a strong increase in the trading session this Thursday (11). The airline’s shares rose 9.83%, quoted at R$29.06.

The loss disclosed by Azul in the balance sheet for the period from July to September was above the loss of R$1.2 billion a year earlier. According to the company, the result was pressured by financial expenses related to fees in loans and aircraft rentals.

The airline’s Ebitda returned to positive territory, totaling BRL 485.6 million in the period — compared to BRL 198 million in the same quarter last year — while net revenue totaled BRL 2.71 billion.

Is it a good time to buy Azul shares?

O Itaú BBA keeps the recommendation of market perform for Azul shares, with a target price of R$41. The “solid” results, according to the bank, show that Azul has a “diversified and good-sized fleet, which has played a key role in helping company to resist the pandemic and restore profitability.”

For Itaú, these attributes not only proved crucial in strengthening the company against the current scenario of uncertainty, but will continue to be Azul’s main competitive advantages in a normalized environment.

the analyst of Mirae Asset, Pedro Galdi, says that the trend is for the demand for air transport services to increase in the next year and, therefore, he indicates the purchase of papers for those who look to the long term.

“Many countries are already allowing the entry of Brazilians with proof of vaccination and this should help to recover international flights. But the routes in Brazil are evolving and should be strong even at the end of and the beginning of next year”, said Galdi.

In October, the airline was already showing an evolution, by disclosing that the Passenger traffic on its flights was 62.6% higher than a year earlier.

According to the analyst, the scenario is one of gradual resumption and, if the Azul succeeds in acquiring Latam, “would be an important strategic leap”.