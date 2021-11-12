B3 (B3SA3) has 13% higher recurring income in the 3rd quarter

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – B3 (B3SA3) had recurring net income of R$ 1.291 billion in the third quarter of this year, a figure 13% above that registered in the same period last year.

Recurring net income adjusted by the tax benefit of the goodwill amortization related to the incorporation of Cetip totaled R$ 1.411 billion, an increase of 11.8% in the annual comparison.

Meanwhile, net income attributed to shareholders reached R$ 1.176 billion, up 3.4%.

B3’s recurring Ebitda amounted to R$1.820 billion, up 9.3% year-on-year, but down 1.8% over the previous quarter.

Thus, the recurring Ebitda margin was 80.7% in the third quarter, compared to 79.2% in 3Q20 and 80.9% in 2Q21.

The net financial result was a positive R$ 20.5 million, compared to a net loss of R$ 26.4 million a year earlier. In the 2nd quarter, it was positive by R$132.1 million.

B3 Revenues

In the 3rd quarter, revenues totaled R$ 2.513 billion, down 0.9% year-on-year and 6.1% compared to the 2nd quarter.

“It is worth noting that revenues in both 3Q20 and 2Q21 were positively impacted by the reversal of non-recurring provisions – without these reversals, this quarter’s revenues would have been 7.1% higher than in 3Q20 and 1.4% lower than in 2Q21, respectively,” he wrote to B3.

In the statement, B3 highlights that, “in a scenario marked by higher inflation and, consequently, interest rates with upward trends, our markets continue to show solid performance”.

According to the company, in the equities segment, ADTV totaled R$ 31.5 billion, growth of 9.6% when compared to 3Q20 and 4.9% below 2Q21 – “partially explained by the seasonality of the summer vacation period in North hemisphere”.

Meanwhile, in listed derivatives, ADV totaled 4.6 million contracts, up 16.3% and 8.1% when compared to 3Q20 and 2Q21, respectively.

