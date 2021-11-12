B3 has a net profit of BRL 1.29 billion in the 3rd quarter

THE B3 (B3SA3) had an increase in profit in the third quarter as the improvement in the financial result offset the effect of higher expenses and the stabilization of revenues.

The operator of infrastructure The financial market informed this Thursday that its recurring net income from July to September totaled 1.29 billion reais, in line with estimates compiled by Refinitive and 13% increase over a year earlier.

Even with the deceleration of the stock market on a sequential basis, given the scenario of rising inflation and interest rates in Brazil, which also removed several initial offers from the scene. actions (IPOs) planned, the company’s revenue was practically stable.

Net revenue fell 1.5% year-on-year to 2.25 billion reais. At the other end, expenses totaled 706.8 million reais, an increase of 9%, with greater pressure on data processing lines and personnel expenses.

On the other hand, the effect of the high cycle of Selic in an attempt to contain inflation, it boosted the results of B3’s securities portfolio, with the financial result going from a negative 26.4 million reais a year earlier to a positive balance of 20.5 million reais.

Seeking to diversify its revenues, B3 announced at the end of September the purchase of 100% of the big data and artificial intelligence company Neoway, for 1.8 billion reais.

See the result below: