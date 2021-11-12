Bahia president vents about ‘scandal’ against Flamengo and shoots against Gaciba and CBF

Bahia manager was irritated with the refereeing of the game against Flamengo in an interview with Sportscenter

O Flamengo received the Bahia, this Thursday night (11), at Maracanã for the 31st round of the brazilian. The match was marked by a penalty awarded against Tricolor de Aço in the first stage.

After the match, President Guilherme Bellintani participated in the Sportscenter and made harsh complaints about the arbitration, detonating Leonardo Gaciba’s administration.

“The referee certainly did not see the penalty, but he gave the penalty, because he is not blind. He had a chance to correct the bizarre, horrible thing he did that will tarnish his biography. But no problem, two games from now, he’s being cast again. The moment is not difficult for Bahia, it is for Brazilian football. You mentioned the move against Juventude, a move without a goalkeeper, the ball aimed at the goal, the referee does not give a penalty. The judge says it was the support arm. And the Arbitration Committee itself said it was a mistake. Then, in the game against São Paulo, there was another absurd mistake, in which Miranda stepped on Juninho Capixaba’s foot, and the judge in the audio said it wasn’t a penalty, because Miranda had no other place to put her foot”, he said.

“In other words, the era is inaugurated where if you don’t have another place to put your foot, you can step on an opponent who is not a penalty. I never saw it. Again, the Commission says there was an error. And today, something that is scandalous becomes historic. Historic for the VAR, for the real shame that Leonardo Gaciba’s leadership is, but not just his. Since the entire CBF agrees with the permanence of Gaciba in this shame that is the Arbitration Commission of Brazil, everyone is responsible. We talk a lot about Gaciba, but everyone is co-responsible”, he added.

The tricolor representative also questioned the referee’s change on the eve of the match and denounced irregularities in the choice of trios until January of this year.

“Why was the referee changed yesterday, before the game? Did he get sick, did he have any displacement problems? Why was the exchange yesterday? Article 32 of the Pelé Law is exhaustive in saying that the referees must be drawn by lot or that there is a public or internet hearing that justifies the placement of a referee for the game, under penalty of nullity. And the Arbitration Commission replaced an arbitrator yesterday under no justification, no public hearing, no draw. This was common practice, until January”, he stated.

“The Arbitration Commission affronted the Pelé Law under penalty of nullity until January. Bahia made this complaint, and from the next round onwards, the Arbitration Commission has been holding live hearings until yesterday. I just needed that answer. Someone in their right mind who can make a statement. I don’t know who is looking to benefit, but it certainly isn’t Bahia. Flamengo doesn’t need that, they have enough football to beat Bahia without needing it. But at the very least, we want it to be a game of equals”, he reported.

Finally, the president explained the athletes’ attempt not to return to the field for the second stage, explaining that they did it with a hot head.

“Our vice president was there, he called me at halftime and said that the players were reluctant to return to the field, because they understood that, after the referee’s decision, the game was already decided. Of course, everyone is thinking with their heads hot. But with the seriousness and thought that Bahia has of not running away from the confrontation, it decided to come back”, he concluded.