Bahia vice president asks for Gaciba to leave, and attacks CBF: Compactua

Vitor Ferraz, vice president of Bahia, shot at former judge Leonardo Gaciba, president of the Arbitration Committee of the Brazilian Football Confederation, after the defeat against Flamengo in Brasileirão. At a press conference, the agent was shown to be altered by the mistakes of judge Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo.

“Who’s going to give back the points to Bahia? Who’s going to show their face? We have a chairman of the arbitration committee who is a coward. He doesn’t say anything. We’re tired, Gaciba. Your work is a disaster. Be ashamed, ask for it. leave,” he said, who added:

“We can’t stand this anymore. Arbitration cannot decide a match. Arbitration has to work with correction! We won’t tolerate it. When will this end? Will the CBF continue to condone with this? If it doesn’t change, it’s because it agrees.”

Still on the subject, Vitor said that he sees the mistake committed by the referee as a disrespect for the work that the directors are doing with the Bahian club.

“It’s a lack of respect for serious work, to be harmed in this way. Who’s going to explain? We’re exhausted. You’re not going to bring down Bahia,” he concluded.

The move that caused so much anger was the penalty awarded after a bicycle attempt by Diego Ribas inside the area. The shirt 10 of the rubro-negro asked for a hand touch from defender Conti, but the ball hits the Argentine’s chest.

Bahia lost 3-0 to Flamengo and is currently 16th in the Brasileirão with 36 points. Guto Ferreira’s men are first placed outside the Z-4, with three points more than Juventude, the first team in the relegation zone.