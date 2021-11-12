Barbara humiliates Ravi and shows Christian evil side · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will show Christian (Cauã Reymond) unmasked and surprise him in Um Lugar ao Sol. Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​is used to having everything she wants and to mistreating her employees. This time, she will choose the wrong victim. Without knowing the relationship between the characters of Juan Paiva and Cauã Reymond, the rich girl will be rude to the young man.

As Renato (Cauã Reymond), Christian will be scared when he meets the perverse side of women. Determined to go ahead with his plan to take his brother’s place, he will marry the girl and find a way to keep his friend from the orphanage close by.

Ravi will become the couple’s driver, but will have a hard time at the hands of his mistress. Christian will scold her for the way she refers to the boy and it will be strange.

Barbara will be confused by her husband’s change in values ​​and will see no reason for him, who until recently resembled her, to defend an employee. The protagonist will disguise and claim that he intends to become a better man.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

