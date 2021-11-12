Battlefield 2042 preview | Trumps up the sleeve • Eurogamer.pt

The launch of Battlefield 2042 is near. As early as next Friday, whoever buys the Gold or Ultimate Edition will be able to start playing. Then follows, on November 19, the global release of the Standard version. After the postponement, the moment that many await with great anticipation is finally arriving. I had the privilege of trying the game over the last few days, at the invitation of Electronic Arts, which I thank you in advance, thus getting a good perspective of what to expect at launch. Played on PC, sessions were dedicated to all game content, where I had the opportunity to play the various modes, All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone and Portal, on a wide variety of maps.

The first part was dedicated to All-Out Warfare, with Breakthrough and Conquest modes. I had already intensively tried Conquest during the beta and was already very robust. It contained some issues and omissions that are now fixed, from the large-scale map that didn’t work or even the ping that was problematic. Here, the entire structure of the mode is maintained and I am pleased to note that it is a return to the origins. Breakthrough returns, it was present in BF 1 and BF V, with a polished structure that makes this mode very attractive and faster than Conquest.

All-Out Warfare is a standard experience that brings back what made the Battlefield series so popular. Everything seems to be in its place, from vehicles, weapons, experts, with cooperation making up a large part of the experience, but even playing more individually, we managed to get good sessions in both modes.

In the second part of what I had the opportunity to play, the moment I had been waiting for arrived: the Hazard Zone. Although DICE does not want to approach this mode of a battle royale experience, this feeling is in the air. In reality, it is quite different and I welcome the discarding of this association. In Hazard, we are a team of four elements / specialists, with a mission to recover the Data Drives, the more the better. The time for extraction is counting down from the moment we land by helicopter, we have to be quick and coordinated.

Here, cooperation is vital and very important, from the moment of choosing the Specialists to the arsenal we select. It’s a dance that has to be very well synchronized, because in addition to the opposing teams, we also have the presence of territorial forces that protect the data we are trying to extract. This mode presents a unique opportunity for Battlefield, who finally seems to have found a different approach with fresh tones.

The last part I played was all about the very promising Portal. It is an extraordinary tool / game mode, which will allow infinite configurations of Battlefield experiences never seen before. We are in the presence of something even revolutionary, which will extend longevity to astronomical levels. If we are from the player’s point of view, it is a gigantic showcase of game modes, where it is only dependent on the creativity of those who create them. The combination of content from Battlefield 1942 with Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and 2042, give access to completely unique sessions, like the one I played, called by Vip Fiesta. Two teams on a smaller scale map, where the Vip was chosen at random and each team tried to take him down to reach the required score in first place. A lot of fun, mainly because of the combination of elements from the various games in the series, from the arsenal to our character.

But Portal goes even further when viewed as a game mode building tool. It’s an unprecedented array of options, delivered by hand to everyone, it’s free and anyone can create the multiplayer experience they’ve always dreamed of. All you need to do is register on the website dedicated to the Portal and freely follow your imagination. We are facing something fresh and that could mark a change in the behavior of other studios. Congratulations to DICE.

This could be a great release for Battlefield 2042, it denotes an extraordinary commitment on the part of DICE to deliver something where fans feel they were included and above all heard. This concern goes a long way to listening to all the feedback from the community and analyzing it, in order to adapt the game in order to meet what players want to play. At the same time, we have the audacity of the producer to really innovate, with the presence of experiences such as Hazard Zone and Portal. New players will also be instilled to try out this new bet, as the presence of game modes completely removed from the original experience could be the spell that the series needed. Our review is on its way, so stay tuned!