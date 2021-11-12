behind the scenes of the passing of Lando Norris for a game by Palmeiras

Lando Norris, from McLaren, and Callum Ilott, reserve from Alfa Romeo, were at Allianz Parque and followed Palmeiras’ 4-0 rout over Atlético-GO, by Brasileirão

Last Wednesday, the palm trees received two special guests during the 4-0 rout over Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian Championship: the pilots Lando Norris, gives McLaren, and Callum Ilott, reservation of the Alfa Romeo and Formula 2 competitor. Both are in São Paulo due to the Brazil Grand Prix in Formula 1, which takes place in the circuit of Interlagos, this Sunday.

O ESPN.com.br spoke with several people who were with the duo during the night and brings backstage of the visit of the British to Allianz Parque.

According to the sources heard, Norris and Ilott were “wonderstruck” with the Palmeira stadium and with the structure to accompany the match. Wearing shirts from the alviverde team, they followed the duel in a box in Verdão and used the Internet from the arena to share the experience on your social networks.

Both followed the match with great attention, praised the good technical level and were very excited, especially given the fact that four goals were scored. Lando celebrated the Palestinian goals a lot, marked by Raphael Veiga, Ron, Gustavo Scarpa and Breno Lopes, according to reports.

Also, both were “very nice and fun” with everyone who interacted and asked for photos. In the end, Norris, who was accompanied by the team from TV Palmeiras, still let out a “Avanti, Lecture” for the cameras.

Lando Norris after the 4-0 victory of Palmeiras over Atlético-GO Reproduction/@landonorris

Callum Ilott, meanwhile, ended the game “ecstatic“, according to the people interviewed by the report, and said that “became a Palmeiras fan“.

After the game, Lando Norris went to the Allianz Parque lawn and talked to Alviverde’s coach, Abel Ferreira, and with the attacker Dudu, who was a starter and stood out a lot in the Palestinian rout.

Abel gave the British pilot a Verdão 3 jersey with his autograph and then asked the British to record a video message to be sent to your daughter, who is in Portugal and is a fan of the pilot.

Lando took pictures with Dudu and then had a “head chat” with the Portuguese coach.

According to the sources, they started the conversation while on the field and then talked about various subjects also in the dressing room, including football and motorsport and also about life and work issues, with the things that sports professionals have to give up in their personal lives to achieve success, in addition to the love of professions.

To close the night, the pilot of McLaren even showed that he understands playing football and went for the goal of Allianz Parque, defending a penalty kick and having a party on the lawn of the Palestinian house.

“Win 4-0! And I’m the number 4 driver in Formula 1! It was no coincidence, Palmeiras!“he joked.