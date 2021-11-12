Belarus leader threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe

Threat was made in the midst of an immigrant crisis on the Polish border; 20% of the gas used in the European Union passes through the country

EFE/EPA/MAXIM GUCHEK / POOL Leader reacted to the speeches of the European bloc about possible sanctions against his country



the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, threatened to cut off the gas supply to the Europe if European Union impose sanctions on its regime. In addition to gas, the transport of goods across the country was also threatened by the leader. The threats came in the midst of an immigrant crisis on the Polish border. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the bloc would increase sanctions on the country and accused the Lukashenko government of sending immigrants to the EU’s borders in an attempt to destabilize the bloc. “We are heating up Europe and they are threatening to close the border […] What if we cut the gas for them? I recommend that leaders in Poland, Lithuania and other headless people think before they speak. We must not stop defending our sovereignty and independence,” Lukashenko said. About 40% of the gas consumed by the EU is imported from the Russians, with 20% of this amount passing through Belarus.