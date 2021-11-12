Belarus threatens to close pipeline that supplies Europe amid migration crisis | World

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko threatened on Thursday (11) to close an important pipeline that takes natural gas from Russia to the European Union (EU) if his government is targeted by new sanctions because of the migration crisis on the border between the country and Poland.

“We are heating up Europe and they are threatening to close the border,” said Lukashenko, quoted by the state agency Belta. “What if we cut the gas for them? Therefore, I recommend that the leaders of Poland, Lithuania and other mindless people think before speaking.”

The threat, which comes amid an energy crisis in Europe, was a response to statements by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the EU will increase sanctions against Belarus, a move likely to be coordinated with the United States and the United Kingdom.

Several European officials have sharply criticized the Lukashenko regime in recent days, accusing Belarus of taking migrants to the Polish border in an attempt to destabilize the bloc.

About 20% of the gas sent by Russia to the EU so far this year has passed through Belarus, according to data collected by the Bloomberg agency. On Wednesday, Germany’s Prime Minister Angela Merkel called Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure Lukashenko, her ally, to step back.

Migration crisis on the Polish-Belarus border intensifies

The energy crisis sent natural gas prices soaring across Europe, in another chapter of the bloc’s dispute with Russia. Some EU officials accuse Putin of using the resource as a strategic weapon to force start operations on the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will link the country directly to Germany.

Williem Coppoolse, a consultant in the gas sector with extensive experience in dealing with the Russians, suggested in an interview with the Spanish newspaper “El País” that the threat from Belarus is empty.