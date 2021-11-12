Best cell phones to buy on Black Friday 2021

At this time of year, whatever we need to buy, we know it’s best to wait for the sexta-feira Negra to take advantage of special discounted offers. If you need to change your cell phone, for example, this can be a good strategy to get around the high prices. With that in mind, we separated a list with the best smartphone options to buy on Black Friday this year, and that includes good and cheap models, even the most complete ones.

Best Cheap Cell Phones to Buy on Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy A02s



Galaxy A02s

O Galaxy A02s opens our list for being Samsung’s first and cheapest launch in 2021. With Snapdragon 450, 4GB of RAM and enough battery to guarantee long hours of use, the device is currently priced at around R$ 820.

Some time ago, its price reached BRL 680 and that’s why he’s on this list. During Black Friday this year, it’s possible that the Galaxy A02s will sell for around that price again. This theory gains even more strength as our price monitor managed to catch the price of the device rising again these past few days, which indicates an imminent drop on Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy A02s, 32GB, RAM 3GB, Octa-Core, Triple Camera, Blue – SM-A025MZBVZTO

R$729.00 View offer









Samsung Galaxy A12



Galaxy A12

Another good recommendation in the Samsung catalog is the Galaxy A12. The device shares the same specifications as other models in the category, highlighting its triple set of 48 MP and 5,000 mAh battery.

Currently, we find the Galaxy A12 in Brazil by prices close to R$1,000, which defines it as an excellent value for money for this entry category. This proposal should get even better if we find it at least R$100 cheaper. Apparently, this could really happen since its lowest historical price is R$860.

Samsung Galaxy A12 64GB 4G Wi-Fi 6.5 Dual Chip Screen 4GB RAM Quad Camera + 8MP Selfie – Black

R$ 951.10 View offer









Motorola Moto G30

Launched in March this year, the Moto G30 may be one of the best deals for this edition of Black Friday. It is part of the new generation of smartphones from Motorola, and its latest prices are around R$ 1,300.

With Black Friday coming up, it’s possible that we’ll find the Moto G30 costing around BRL 1,100 or even a little less. This is a realistic expectation, since a few weeks ago it was being offered for R$1,150. Remember that we are talking about a smartphone with Snapdragon 662, 4 GB of RAM, 48 MP triple camera, 90Hz screen and 5,000 mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G30, 128GB, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core, Quad Camera, 5000mAh, White Lilac – PAMK0001BR

R$ 1,359.00 See offer









Best Intermediate Cell Phones to Buy on Black Friday

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro

At any time of year, the POCO X3 Pro it is an excellent deal to buy in Brazil or imported. Available in Brazilian retail for R$ 1,700, the device is one of the most popular models by the public. That’s because it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 860, offers up to 8GB of RAM, and has a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Anyone looking for a good cell phone at an affordable cost would consider buying a POCO X3 Pro. If you’re one of them and you’re waiting for Black Friday to arrive, you might find it for prices around R$1,500. Remember that this is also the price of the imported model, but without warranty and technical assistance in Brazil.

SMARTPHONE XIAOMI POCO X3 PRO 6GB RAM 128GB ROM – GLOBAL Color: Metal Bronze

R$ 1,743.43 View offer









Realme 8 Pro











For R$1,800, you can currently get your Realme 8 Pro. It’s not a bad price for a model that delivers a robust datasheet, especially the camera package that’s led by an incredible 108 MP sensor, plus a battery that fully charges in less than an hour thanks to 50W technology.

Realme aims to become one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in Brazil, and this Black Friday could be one of the strategies to increase its popularity. The expectation is that the Realme 8 Pro will cost something around R$1,680, as this is its lowest historical price recorded so far.

Realme 8 Pro 128GB 4G Wi-Fi Screen 6.4 Dual Chip 8GB RAM 16MP Triple Camera + Selfie – Black

R$ 1,793.97 View offer









Samsung Galaxy A52 4G











O Galaxy A52 4G offers a modern design, Snapdragon 720G processor, up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 90Hz refresh rate display, one of the most efficient available today. Currently, you can take all of this for around R$1,750.

That he is a good recommendation is undeniable. But if you’re considering buying it for now, wait until the 26th to see if the price drops any further. It is possible that he will reach something around R$1,500, as this is also its lowest price since launch.

Samsung Galaxy A52 + 128GB + 6GB RAM 6.5″ Screen – Blue

R$1,826.10 See offer









Best high-end phones to buy on Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE











O Galaxy S20 FE also deserves special attention during this edition of Black Friday. Its data sheet makes it clear that it is one of the most affordable flagships on the market today, especially in the Samsung portfolio. Their cameras offer excellent performance, which includes a 32 MP front lens, plus a Super AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Of course, we are talking about the version with the Snapdragon 865 processor, which in addition to optimized operation, also supports 5G. Launched in Brazil for R$5,000, the Oficina da Net has already signaled offers close to R$ 2 thousand. So it’s good to stay tuned!

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB, 8GB RAM, Octa-Core, Triple Camera, Super Fast Charging, Cloud Lavender – SM-G780GLVSZTO

R$ 2,499.00 See offer









Motorola Moto G100











O Moto G100 is one of Motorola’s most robust launches in 2021. The company employed a respectable data sheet, highlighting the 90 Hz refresh rate screen, Snapdragon 870 5G processor and an incredible 12 GB of RAM. The device appears among the best tested in games around here, and it is certainly one of the best options on the market, regardless of its type of use.

Currently, we find the Moto G100 for something around R$ 3000, which is already R$ 1000 cheaper compared to its launch price. But if the logic goes, its price could drop even more, reaching a maximum of R$ 2,600. This value has already appeared in our price monitor and that is why we consider this a possibility.

Motorola Moto G100 5G, 256GB, 12GB RAM, Octa Core, 64MP Quad Camera, 5000mAh, Luminious Sky – PAM80053BR

BRL 2,939.00 See offer









Apple iPhone 11



iPhone 11; Source: Oficina da Net;

If you’re an iPhone user, it’s a shame you don’t have so many discount opportunities. But if there is a model that can offer the least of this, it is the iPhone 11. Equipped with A13 chip

Bionic, 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, the device is the best value among Apple’s releases.

The iPhones 12 and 13 are still in the spotlight of the market, and therefore, they will hardly have discounts on this Black Friday. However, the original price of the iPhone 11 which was R$5,000 when it was released, can reach anywhere from R$2,300 to R$2,500. Bearing in mind that its lowest historical price is R$ 2,150, so the theory can really be fulfilled.

iPhone 11 Apple (64GB) Yellow Screen 6.1 Camera 12MP iOS

BRL 3,779.10 See offer









