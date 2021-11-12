Bets from Ituiutaba and Uberlândia won the corner of Mega-Sena

In the Mega-Sena drawn last Wednesday, the 10th, for the 2427 contest, in addition to five winning bets for the main prize, with each one being awarded with R$ 18 million, there were also hundreds of bets that “went very close” to split the jackpot, hitting five of the six numbers drawn, which were: 03 – 19 – 25 – 37 – 44 – 56. A winner of the corner is a resident of Ituiutaba, at the Mining Triangle, and two others are from Uberlandia. Each one earned 11,418.47.

Out of a total of 680 bets that hit Mega’s corner, 53 are from Minas Gerais, distributed among the following cities: Belo Horizonte (17 winning bets); Betim (two winning bets); Conceição dos Ouros; Count (four winning bets); Diamantina and Divinópolis (both with two winning bets; Governador Valadares, Ipatinga and Ituiutaba; Juiz de Fora (four winning bets); Mateus Leme, Pará de Minas, Mariana, Paraisópolis, Poços de Caldas, Ponte Nova and Sabará (each with a winner); São João Del Rei (two winning bets); São Sebastião do Paraíso, Sarzedo, Sete Lagoas, Taiobeiras, Timóteo, Tombos and Várzea da Palma (each with a winner in each city); Uberlandia (two winners). You can access the complete list of awarded cities in all award bands on here.

The prize from the corner that came out for Ituiutaba was a simple bet made via Internet Banking Caixa. The prizes from the corner that came out for Uberlandia they were also simple bets, but made in the lottery stores Joia Esportiva and Ki-Gol Loterias.

In addition to the corner and the sena, more than 19 thousand players hit the Mega court. Each player will have at least R$ 567.17 in their bank account.

The next Mega-Sena draw is held on Saturday, November 13, through contest 2428. For this draw, the prize to be paid should be around R$ 3 million. Anyone wishing to play must attend an accredited lottery outlet or bet through the Caixa’s electronic channel. The simplest bet costs R$4.50.