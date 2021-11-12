Biden Enacts Law and Permanently Bans US Huawei and ZTE

We have already determined that such equipment poses an unacceptable risk to our national security, so closing what I have called the “Huawei breach” is an appropriate action we must take.

The text was voted on in the US Congress recently and received broad support from US lawmakers, uniting Democrats and Republicans.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, sanctioned this Friday (12), the Safety Equipment Act that prevents Huawei and ZTE from selling 5G devices in the country . In addition, the FCC (a body similar to our Anatel) is prohibited from issuing approvals for equipment from Chinese companies.

With the new law in effect as of today, US carriers cannot buy equipment from Huawei and ZTE, as they do not have the FCC approval seal. Before, as much as they are considered “threats”, companies could still sell to telecoms that did not use federal resources.

Commenting on the matter, Brendan Carr, commissioner of the FCC, stressed that the measure is in the interest of the US.

Since we have determined that Huawei or other equipment poses an unacceptable national security risk, it makes no sense to allow the exact same equipment to be purchased and inserted into our communications networks as long as there are no federal dollars involved. The presence of these unsafe items on our networks is the threat, not the source of funding used to buy them.

Alongside the new regulation, the FCC is receiving $1.9 billion in funding to help operators exchange Huawei or ZTE equipment for equivalent Nokia or Ericsson equipment. For now, the manufacturers Chinese companies did not comment on the matter..