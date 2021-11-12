Bitcoin loses steam, DOGE withdrawals suspended and more issues that will move the crypto market today

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) dawns on negative ground once again after losing strength when bumping into the US$ 65,000 level, and falling back to US$ 64,000 in the early hours of this Friday (11). Even well below the recent high of $69,000, the cryptocurrency is still close to posting yet another record weekly close, above $63,434.

Among analysts, expectations remain high that the digital currency still has the strength to break the US$ 70,000 barrier, seen as the main major resistance ahead. Possible catalysts include seeking protection from inflation and expectations around the Taproot update, the biggest change to the Bitcoin code since 2017, scheduled for Sunday (14).

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

In addition, experts point to a healthier upward movement now compared to April, when Bitcoin hit the then-historic high of $64,000.

According to a report by analyst firm Arcance Research, premiums on cryptocurrency exchanges are aligned with traditional derivative markets, such as futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange – all of which show a difference between 8% and 14% in relation to spot prices, against up to 46 % in April.

The lower premium suggests that traders are less leveraged than before, which in theory reduces the chance of double-digit dips. “The basis is much lower now than when the BTC traded above $60,000 in April – indicating a healthier market,” said Arcane Research.

Meanwhile, assets from metaverse projects are on the rise again, with the highlight being the collaborative game currency Decentraland (MANA), which soars 16% the day after correcting in the wake of an appreciation that reached about 50% after Facebook announced the name change to Meta and attracted attention to the sector that is being called the New Age of the Internet.

Sandbox (SAND), another platform that allows the creation of metaverse, also registers strong gains on the day and advances more than 9%.

Among the biggest casualties, the highlight goes to the OMG Network (OMG), which dropped 30% during the night after users signed up to receive an airdrop (distribution) of another digital asset and began to settle the OMG acquired in the last few days .

Dogecoin (DOGE) is also a negative highlight. In addition to falling 2.3% in the last 24 hours, the meme coin causes problems for users after an update that would have caused a series of network crashes and forced Binance to suspend withdrawals temporarily.

A Twitter account that identifies itself as part of the cryptocurrency development team says it is working closely with the exchange to resolve the issues.

Questions like this, however, do not seem to be able to stop the adoption of cryptos in the world. Yesterday, the brokerage firm Crypto.com launched the first cryptocurrency card in official partnership with Visa in the country.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$64,137.06 -2.3% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,641.95 -two% Binance Coin (BNB) $616.53 -2.6% Solana (SOL) $226.65 -6.9% Cardano (ADA) $2.02 -5.4%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Decentraland (MANA) $2.96 +16.3% Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) $174.71 +16.2% The Sandbox (SAND) $2.57 +9.1% Stacks (STX) $2.34 +4.9% Mine Protocol (MINA) US# 5.88 +4.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours OMG Network (OMG) $12.80 -26.7% IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.161856 -17.6% Wonderland (TIME) US$7,859.05 -10.6% Loopring (LRC) $3.05 -10.3% Harmony (ONE) US$0.271163 -8.8%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 65.3 -2.82% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 84.5 -2.87% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 76.2 -0.26% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 22.47 -3.76% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.86 -0.42%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (12):

Exchange Crypto.com launches Visa cryptocurrency card in Brazil

The cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com launched its debit card in Brazil yesterday that allows you to spend cryptocurrencies at any establishment that accepts the Visa brand. The initiative is the result of a global partnership between the two companies.

The card automatically converts between crypto and reais and offers cashback of up to 8% on normal purchases, or up to 100% on streaming services such as Spotify, Netflix and Amazon Prime, depending on the card chosen. There is no fee or annuity charge.

According to a study commissioned by Crypto.com, one in three Brazilians who have not yet invested in cryptocurrency said they would be ready to make that investment if they had a card that allowed them to withdraw from an ATM. Meanwhile, more than a quarter of respondents said they would be ready to invest in cryptocurrency if they could convert and use those features to make purchases online or in person using a card.

“It is not a surprise that Brazil was the first country in Latin America. We are aware of the ‘appetite’ of Brazilians for innovation and we work together to create solutions that really provide opportunities for new consumption experiences in the crypto ecosystem”, says Eduardo Abreu, vice president of new business at Visa do Brasil.

Miami will distribute Bitcoin to residents

The city of Miami announced a new Bitcoin “income” program for city residents who open an account in a digital wallet.

“We are going to be the first city in America to give Bitcoin income as a dividend directly to its residents,” Mayor Francis Suarez said in an interview yesterday.

According to the agent, the budget for the initiative will come from the income provided by the staking from MiamiCoin, the city’s cryptocurrency created by CityCoins on the blockchain Stacks (STX).

staking it is the process of depositing a crypto into an intelligent contract with the expectation of getting returns. In the case of MiamiCoin, whoever deposits the asset can get a weekly return in the STX cryptocurrency – so far, the city has accumulated US$21 million in return.

Decentralized Exchanges Outgrow Common Cryptocurrency Brokers

Decentralized exchanges (DEX), which operate through intelligent contracts, without central control, are growing faster than conventional cryptocurrency brokers, even in the face of volume records on platforms such as Coinbase, Binance and FTX.

According to a report from the analysis house Chainalysis, the number of DEXs already exceeds 200 after having shot up 100% between the beginning of 2019 and June 2021. On the other hand, the number of centralized exchanges remained stable at 100 in the same time course.

However, there was an increase in traditional brokers in specific categories, with emphasis on the over-the-counter market, which grew 50% and now has 150 options by the third quarter of 2021. There are also the same number of derivatives exchanges available to users after 20% advance since 2019.

For Chainalysis, data indicates that users have increasingly sought out platforms that offer anonymous trading.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related