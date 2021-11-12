Black Friday 2021: Claro boosts broadband speed and offers Discovery Plus free on Virtua

NET Virtua, Claro’s residential broadband package, will have a free increase in plan speed of 250 Mb/s . During the promotional period, the option will feature 100 Mb/s of extra speed for customers of combos with TV or mobile internet, that is, the offer does not include individual internet plan users.

Black Friday should only take place at the end of November, but several telecommunications companies and marketplaces are already preparing attractive offers for their customers. Claro, which recently launched an innovative 1Gb/s broadband plan, is updating its service catalog with new promotions.

NET Virtua’s individual value of 250 Mb/s is R$99.99 in the combo, so it is worth mentioning that its price will not change with the Black Friday bonus.

Claro too will make Discovery Plus available for free, streaming service of the eponymous channel that began to be offered to customers last Tuesday (09). The platform can be used at no additional cost in the 500 Mb/s and 250 Mb/s NET Virtua plans.

Discovery Plus can be hired by the operator’s customers for the amount of R$21.90/month and, as announced by the company, will have free access to broadband, mobile or TV participants — including Claro Box TV — until the 8th from December.