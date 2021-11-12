Blindado, Sylvinho is under pressure to leave Corinthians after the Brazilian – Blog do Perrone

The 3-0 defeat by Atlético-MG, in the last Wednesday (10), increased the pressure for the resignation of Sylvinho by Corinthians advisers. The vice president of Gaviões da Fiel, Alexandre Jacobina, known as Jarrão, also spoke. On Instagram, he demanded the departure of the coach and Roberto de Andrade, football director.

However, Duilio Monteiro Alves, Corinthians president, continues to shield the coach. The shield is so solid that some of the critics understand that there is no chance of him being fired before the end of the Brasileirão. That’s why there are those who work to direct the change of coach after the end of the competition.

One of the leaders of Gaviões told the blog that he does not believe that the board will fire the coach with seven games to go after the end of the Brazilian Championship. He defends that organized work for the fall after the competition.

The strategy for this is to say that the team will qualify for the Libertadores and needs a more experienced coach to compete in the competition next year.

Defeat for the Rooster is used as one of the arguments. The speech is that the coach was the main responsible for the negative result, not being able to reverse the opponent’s superiority. In this scenario, the argument is that Sylvinho makes a lot of mistakes and that a defeat of that size in the first playoff game at Libertadores, for example, would hardly be reversed.

This thought is also shared by a part of the counselors who criticize Sylvinho.

Strong criticism of the coach has been made in a WhatsApp group that brings together members of the Deliberative Council and with the presence of Duilio. According to reports heard by the blog, the president does not respond to those who want the head of the technician.

In addition to the lack of experience, the coach is seen as a professional who makes mistakes in lineups and doesn’t have a good reading of the game.

The publication of the vice Gaviões on Instagram, signed by the organizer, says, among other criticisms, that “it is unacceptable for loyal fans to have to tolerate a president who continues to play a technical intern who has not shown any progress since his hiring”.

But Sylvinho also has defenders. Opposition advisor and member of the board told the blog that they were against the resignation because they understand that the team started the championship threatened by relegation and that it is now fighting at the top of the table. There is also the consideration that important reinforcements arrived in the middle of the year and that, over time, there will be evolution.

The arguments are similar to those used publicly by Duilio to defend Sylvinho. Another point pointed out by managers to justify keeping the coach is the understanding that he has the support of the players.