BMI (MEAL3) registers a decrease of 11.9% in the loss in the 3rd quarter, to R$ 4.5 million

IMC (MEAL3), which owns restaurant chains such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Viena and Frango Assado, reported a net loss of R$4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), which represents a decrease of 11.9 % compared to the same period in 2020.

Same-store sales (SSS) grew 74.8% in 3Q21, with KFC standing out.

Net revenue totaled R$540.4 million in 3Q21, an increase of 80.9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 83% compared to the same stage in 2020, totaling R$77.9 million.

According to IMC, the result was influenced by the group’s higher sales and improvement in the operating margin of the brands and segments.

The Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) reached 14.4% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, an increase of 0.17 pp compared to the same quarter in 2020.

The company’s gross margin was 34.3% between July and September 2021, up 3.9 percentage points.

In relation to net debt, the company reported that there was an increase of 446.6%, to R$ 172.4 million.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and Ebitda, was 1.9 times.

