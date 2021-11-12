Body found in a volcano cave may be that of a journalist who disappeared in the 70s

The body of a man of about 50 years was found, on Tuesday (9), in a cave on Mount Etna, Italy. Guardia di Finanza agents were training police forces in Catania, a city south of Europe’s largest active volcano, when sniffer dogs guided the team to the hard-to-reach grotto.

“It’s a very isolated area. We go there periodically to do our exercises. It was thanks to the sniffer dogs that the body was found,” Lieutenant Colonel Massimiliano Pacetto told The Guardian newspaper.

Police are investigating whether the remains found belong to Italian investigative journalist Mauro de Mauro, who disappeared in the 1970s. “Initial investigations indicate that the man does not appear to have died a violent death. The authorities believe that the death of the man from Etna must have taken place between the 70s and 90s”, explained Pacetto.

According to the authorities, the corpse had a malformation in the mouth and nose, a description that caught the attention of Franca De Mauro, the journalist’s daughter, since the father also had this characteristic.

A DNA test must be done to verify if the body found is or is not Mauro de Mauro. The journalist disappeared on September 16, 1970. At the time, aged 59, he was working on research for the film ‘O Caso Mattei’, released two years later.

