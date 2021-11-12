Boeing admits responsibility for crash of 737 MAX in Ethiopia

The American aerospace company Boeing has agreed to acknowledge responsibility for the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane in March 2019, an accident that claimed the lives of 157 people.

The information was reported on Thursday (11) in the Wall Street Journal, which reveals an agreement reached by the aircraft manufacturer with the families of the victims. As a result of the treaty, victims’ lawyers will not seek punitive damages and Boeing will not challenge lawsuits filed in Illinois, USA.

“Boeing is committed to ensuring that all families who have lost loved ones in accidents are fully and fairly compensated for their losses,” the company said in a statement. “By accepting responsibility, Boeing’s agreement with families allows the parties to focus their efforts on determining the appropriate compensation for each family.”

Lawyers for the victims noted that Boeing admitted “the 737 MAX was in an unsafe condition and will not try to blame anyone” for the accident.

“This is a significant milestone for families in their quest for justice against Boeing as it will ensure that everyone is treated equitably and eligible to recover all damages under Illinois law, while creating a pathway for they proceed to a final resolution, either through agreements or judgment, “reported the defense of the victims’ families.

According to the lawyers, the compensation “will serve to hold Boeing fully responsible for the deaths of 157 people.”

On March 10, 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines jet crash killed 157 people near Addis Ababa. Prior to that, on October 29, 2018, a Lion Air-like accident had cost the lives of another 189 individuals in Indonesia.