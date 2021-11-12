Boeing admits responsibility for Ethiopian plane crash

The American Aerospace Company Boeing agreed to acknowledge responsibility for the plane crash 737 Max from Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019, whose tragedy caused the death of 157 people. The information was reported this Thursday (11) in the Wall Street Journal, which reveals an agreement reached by the aircraft manufacturer with the victims’ families.

As a result of the treaty, victims’ lawyers will not seek punitive damages and Boeing will not contest the lawsuits filed in Illinois. “THE Boeing is committed to ensuring that all families who have lost loved ones in accidents are fully and fairly compensated for their losses,” the company said in a statement.







A Boeing 737 Max accident killed 157 people in Ethiopia in 2019 Photograph:

“By accepting responsibility, the agreement of the Boeing with families allows the parties to focus their efforts on determining the appropriate compensation for each family.” 737 Max was in an unsafe condition and will not try to blame anyone” for the accident.

“This is a significant milestone for families in their quest for justice against Boeing, as it will ensure that everyone is treated equitably and eligible to recover all damages under Illinois law, while creating a path for them to proceed to a final resolution, whether through settlement or judgment,” reported the defense of the victims’ families.

According to the lawyers, the compensation “will serve to fully hold the Boeing for the deaths of 157 people who died”.

On March 10, 2019, a jet from the Ethiopian Airlines killed 157 people near Addis Ababa. Prior to that, on October 29, a Lion Air-like accident had cost the lives of another 189 individuals in Indonesia.