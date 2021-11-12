Bolsonaro is also bad for the economy, says The Economist | Policy

The English Magazine “ The Economist ” publishes article today in which he claims that the president Jair Bolsonaro it harms “not only the environment, human rights and democracy, but also the Brazilian economy”. The text recovers promises made by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes , in September 2019, of fiscal adjustment and narrates the role of the minister now, alongside the president, of leading Brazil “to return to fiscal incontinence”. It is a reference to the approval of the PEC of Precatório and the distribution of money from the rapporteur’s amendments to allied parliamentarians, who do not have transparency for inspection.

“Guedes is helping the government’s undercover move to circumvent the 2016 constitutional ceiling on public spending, which was a crucial step in disciplining the country’s finances,” says The Economist.

The article highlights the return of economic problems in Brazil such as rising inflation, high interest rates and low growth, as well as citing the departure of four of Guedes’ secretaries last month.



On November 1st, the English newspaper “Financial Times” published an editorial in which he analyzed that “Bolsonaro’s failures go far beyond the pandemic”. The publication claimed that the most powerful threat to Bolsonaro’s re-election hopes could be economic. Now, “The Economist” details that assessment.

The magazine recalls the role of guarantor of Bolsonaro’s candidacy that Paulo Guedes carried out in the 2018 elections. Bolsonaro was, tells “The Economist”, a “ex-military of the extreme right who had never shown any interest in the liberal economy”. The advances promoted by Guedes were restricted, says the text, to the economy with pensions (Social Security Reform), independence from the central bank and regulatory simplifications.

Interest in reforms was replaced by Bolsonaro’s run-down movements for money to buy political support and popularity, says the article, which cites the PEC dos Precatório as capable of providing the government with R$100 billion for the next year.

Part of that money will be used to create the Brazil Aid – “more complex and uncertain than Bolsa Família” – and another large amount of money goes to “less noble” causes: “Funding amendments to a non-transparent budget that awards overpriced public contracts to lawmakers in exchange for their support for Bolsonaro”. These are the rapporteur’s amendments and the “secret budget“. The execution of this modality of amendments has been suspended since last week by preliminary decision of the minister Pink Weber, Federal Supreme Court (STF), which was endorsed by the majority of the Court this week.