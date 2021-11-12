Bolsonaro sanctions law that reallocates R$9.3 billion from Bolsa Família to Aid Brazil | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Thursday (11) a law that reallocates R$ 9.3 billion from the Bolsa Família budget to the government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil. The act was published in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”.

The bill, sent to Congress by the Executive at the end of October, was approved this Thursday afternoon (11) by deputies and senators and then sent for approval by the president.

After 18 years of existence, Bolsa Família was dissolved on November 10th. An interim measure issued by the government on Aug. 10 determined that, within 90 days, the 2004 law that created the former transfer program would be repealed.

According to technicians, the approval of this project is a necessary formality for the government to be able to use the money from the old program in the new version, since, as the law is no longer valid, there is no longer a legal basis for the government to transfer the money through the Bolsa Família program.

President Jair Bolsonaro also sanctioned this Thursday (11) the law that amends an annex to the Pluriannual Plan (2020-2023), to include the new Brazil Aid program. The act was also published in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”.

The Pluriannual Plan is a government plan that defines the guidelines, objectives and goals of the federal public administration for four years.

Among the items provided for in the plan, the project included “Promotion of Citizenship through Auxílio Brasil” to replace “Social Inclusion through Bolsa Família”.

Auxílio Brasil: what is known about the new social program

Payment of Brazil Aid

The Ministry of Citizenship, the body responsible for the new social program, informed that the payments of Auxílio Brasil will start next Wednesday (17) and will follow the usual Bolsa Família schedule.

According to a decree published last Friday (5), the benefit will have a readjustment of 17.84% in relation to the values ​​of the old program.

From December and only until the end of 2022, the government promises a minimum amount of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries. For that, the Executive counts on the approval of the Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which will open budgetary space superior to R$ 90 billion for the next year.

The PEC has already passed through the Chamber of Deputies and will now be analyzed by the Federal Senate.