Bolsonaro sanctions law that transfers R$9.3 billion from Bolsa Família to Brazil Aid

The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) sanctioned this Thursday (11) a law that reallocates BRL 9.3 billion from the budget of the family allowance to Brazil Aid. Earlier, in a session of Congress, deputies and senators approved, in separate votes, the proposal presented by the government.

The government works to approve, in the Senate, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which changes the form of payment of court-ordered debts and alters the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling by the IPCA, to open up fiscal space in order to fund Brazil Aid.

Bolsa Família, a program created during the government of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 18 years ago, was extinct on the last 10th.

Auxílio Brasil, a program created by the Bolsonaro government, intends to pay R$ 400 to beneficiaries, but with a defined start and end date, from December of this year to the end of 2022.

The program has been touted by government critics as a populist tactic by Bolsonaro to try to make his re-election possible in 2022.

*With information from Reuters.

