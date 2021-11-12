BOTAFOGO TIES WITH THE PRETA BRIDGE AND WILL GET A WIN TO RETURN TO SERIES A

Little to go. O Botafogo was tied 0-0 with Ponte Preta this Thursday, at Moisés Lucarelli, and remained in the lead of Série B, with 62 points. Glorioso now only depends on a win on Monday against Operário, at home, to ensure access, without depending on other results.

The first half was balanced. Ponte Preta even submitted more, but the best chances were for Botafogo. The main one came out right away at five: after a free kick in the area, the ball stayed alive, Kanu got the rebound and Ivan made a defense of pure reflex, saving Macaca.

Botafogo would swing the net after 18 minutes, in a beautiful play: Carlinhos received it, crossed from the left and Rafael Navarro, with his head, dislodged Ivan. The bid ended up being invalidated by impediment, attested by the (crooked) lines of the VAR. It wasn’t very clear, but…

The game didn’t change the panorama much in the second half, with a bad technical level. But the best opportunities continued to belong to Botafogo. On minute 22, Diego Gonçalves found Ronald free on the right, the short one raised the ball and dropped the bomb outside, wasting a great chance.

Botafogo continued to attack more than Ponte Preta, which was closed. At 35, Carlinhos took a free-kick from far away on a curve, the ball hit the crossbar and went out. The game dropped even more in terms of performance at the end, with many mistakes from both sides, and the score ended up unchanged: 0-0.

Botafogo’s upcoming games

Botafogo returns to the field next Monday, a holiday, to face Operário, at 4 pm, with the promise of a full house at Nilton Santos Stadium. Afterwards, he visits the lantern Brasil-RS on the 21st at Bento Freitas, in Pelotas, and closes the season on the 28th, at home, against Guarani.

DATASHEET

BLACK BRIDGE 0 X 0 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Moses Lucarelli

Date-Time: 11/11/2021 – 7 pm

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

Assistants: Rogério de Oliveira Braga (PI) and Márcio Iglésias Araújo Silva (PI)

VAR: Wagner Reway (VAR-Fifa/PB)

Income and audience: BRL 61,130.00 / 4,258 payers / 4,325 gifts

Yellow cards: Felipe Albuquerque and Rodrigão (PON); Enderson Moreira, Kanu, Luís Oyama and Ronald (BOT)

Red cards: –

Goals: –

BLACK BRIDGE: Ivan; Felipe Albuquerque, Fábio Sanches, Ednei and Rafael Santos; Marcos Júnior (Lucas Cândido 47’/2ºT), Yago Henrique and Fessin (Camilo 30’/2ºT); Niltinho (Iago 23’/2ºT), Rodrigão and Moisés – Coach: Gilson Kleina.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Gilvan, Kanu and Carlinhos (Hugo 42’/2ºT); Luís Oyama, Pedro Castro (Barreto 35’/2ºT) and Marco Antônio (Matheus Frizzo 35’/2ºT); Warley (Ronald 16’/2ºT), Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura 42’/2ºT) and Diego Gonçalves – Coach: Enderson Moreira.

Check out the classification of Series B: