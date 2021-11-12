Bovespa closes higher supported by Vale; Via’s share collapses 12.48% | Economy

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, closed on a high this Thursday (11), with Vale accounting for the main support after the advance of iron ore prices in China, while the balance sheet harvest showed the Via at the negative end.

The Ibovespa rose 1.54% to 107,594 points. See more quotes.

Among the highlights of the day, Via’s shares collapsed 12.48%, after a loss of R$ 638 million in the third quarter and with billion-dollar revisions in provisions generated by labor claims.

Via changed the way it records labor liabilities. According to the company, there was an impact of BRL 1 billion in labor provisions in the period, with a 32% increase in the average value of indemnities for cases sentenced in 2021. The company closed the quarter with BRL 2.5 billion in provisioning.

THE Vale’s share rose 3.53%, in the wake of rising prices for ferrous and steel products on China’s commodity futures exchanges, after the relevant real estate developer Evergrande paid debt, providing some relief in the Chinese market.

On Wednesday, the Ibovespa advanced 0.41% to 105,968 points. With the result of this farm, the stock exchange accumulates high of 2.64% in the partial week and 3.96% in the month. In the year, however, the loss is 9.60%.

Miriam on PEC dos Precatório: ‘It has bad effects on the economy’

In the view of the manager of Galapagos Capital Ubirajara Silva, the absence of negative news was benign, which still reflects the optimism with the advance of the PEC dos Precatórios, while awaiting the outcome of the text in the Senate.

The proposal is seen as a priority by the government to pay for Brazil Aid in the minimum amount of R$ 400 per family. It postpones the payment of court orders (government debts already recognized by the courts) and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling (rule whereby, from one year to the next, government expenditure cannot grow more than the variation in inflation).

The two changes open a budget space of around R$90 billion for the government to spend in 2022, an election year — which is seen by experts as a way of “going around” the spending ceiling — considered an important fiscal anchor.

