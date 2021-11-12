Brasileirão could be annulled because of Gaciba; understand

Credit: Reproduction/Flickr CBF

This Thursday (11), the president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, revealed that the arbitration commission, which is led by Gaciba, could have caused the annulment of the Brazilian Championship last season.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, Bellintani revealed an irregularity in the decision of the referees chosen for the matches of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, which violates the Pelé Law and could end up in the annulment of the competition.

“Almost the entire Brasileirão Championship in 2020 was conducted with strict irregularity in the Pelé Law, which stated that if there is no draw or there is no live audience in the choice of referees, there is a penalty of nullity”, said the president of Bahia.

“Bahia discovered this, that it was not being fulfilled. We would never ask for nullity. Bahia was in the relegation zone. I didn’t file a complaint because they would say that Bahia was trying to turn the tables on the championship in court”, he added.

President questioned change before Flamengo x Bahia

Bellintani also triggered the change of referee on the eve of the game against Flamengo. “Why was the referee changed yesterday, before the game? Did he get sick, did he have any displacement problems? Why was the exchange yesterday?”, he asked.

“The Arbitration Commission replaced an arbitrator yesterday under no justification, no public hearing, no draw. This was common practice, until January”, completed the president of Bahia.

The revolt was such that the Bahia players even thought about not returning to the second stage. “Our vice president was there, he called me at halftime and said the players were resistant to going back on the field,” he said.

“They understood that, as of the referee’s decision, the game was already decided. Of course, everyone is thinking with their heads hot. But with the seriousness and thought that Bahia has of not running away from the confrontation, it decided to come back”, concluded Bellintani.

