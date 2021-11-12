Brasilia Airport to resume flights to the United States

Gol Linhas Aéreas will resume direct flights to the United States from Brasília International Airport in May 2022. The airlines will connect the country’s capital to Orlando (MCO) and Miami (MIA), in the state of Florida.

Orlando flights return from May 13th, Miami on May 17th. The two destinations were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Through Gol, both destinations will receive four round-trip departures per week.

Brasilia airport Gradually, international flights are resumedBrasilia Airport/Disclosure Brasilia airport Brasília Airport already has airlines to Portugal and Mexico Brasilia International Airport Brazilians have options for destinationsInframeric/Disclosure 0

Flights to Orlando take off at 9:50 am from the federal capital and land in Florida at 5:10 pm, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the same days as the return, which takes place at 10:45 pm, landing at 7:35 am in Brazil.

For Miami (5/17/22), departure takes place at 10 am and arrival in the American city at 4:45 pm, always on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The return, on the same days of the week, is at 9:30 pm, landing at 6:20 am in Brasília.

Tickets for Orlando and Miami are now available and can be purchased on the company’s website and app.

According to Gol’s advisors, the company’s international routes are in the process of gradual and conscious resumption. Another destination in North America departing from Brasília is the city of Cancún, Mexico, which they return this Friday (12/11).