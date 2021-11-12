Brazil records 243 deaths in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 243 deaths by covid-19 were registered in Brazil. In total, the country has already had 610,323 deaths from the disease. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 230 people died from covid-19. The average is calculated from the death records for the last seven days.

It is the best indicator to analyze the pandemic, as it corrects fluctuations in the data from the Health departments that occur on weekends and holidays.

The daily average is compared to the same index as 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, Acre, Amapá, Rondônia and Roraima did not register any deaths by covid-19.

As of 20:00 yesterday, 15,144 new cases of coronavirus were also registered in the country — on average, 11,421 were diagnosed. The total number of positive tests approaches 22 million. With today’s data, the total reached 21,926,526 cases.

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 188 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. In all, the disease has caused 610,224 deaths across the country since March 2020.

The ministry also reported the record of 15,300 confirmed cases of the disease between yesterday and today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected in Brazil reached 21,924,598.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,130,382 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 183,992 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.