Brazil vs Colombia: how to watch the World Cup qualifiers | streaming

Brazil and Colombia face off this Thursday (11), in a match valid for the 13th round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The game will take place at 9:30 pm (GMT), at the Neo Química Arena stadium, and will be broadcast online by Globoplay, which can be accessed via PC or Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. The Brazilian team remains undefeated and is looking for another victory to get closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

It’s easy to watch the game in Brazil today, just access the online broadcast on Globoplay with a Globo Account on your PC or on Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones. For new users of the service, a free registration must be done using an email address or importing data from a Facebook or Google account. Check out how to log in and watch the match between Brazil and Colombia for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers live on Globoplay.

Brazil vs Colombia live: World Cup 2022 qualifiers will be broadcast on Globoplay — Photo: Ana Marques/TechTudo

Brazil vs Colombia live: how to watch the game on PC

Step 1. To watch the match between Brazil and Colombia online, enter the Globoplay page (globoplay.globo.com) from your computer and click on “Now on TV” to access the online schedule;

Brazil's game for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Globoplay broadcasts the match against Colombia today live and online via the 'Now on TV' button — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 2. In this step, click the “Watch now” button to enter the login screen and access the live stream of today’s games;

Brazil vs Colombia live on Globo: Globoplay broadcasts the match for the qualifiers online from the 'Watch Now' button — Photo: Playback/Gabriela Andrade

Step 3. To login, use the email and password registered in the service. If you prefer, you can also import data from a Facebook or Google account. Then click “Join” and wait for today’s live game streaming to start automatically. New users should click on “Register”;

'Where to watch Brazil vs Colombia live?' Login is required to watch today's game live and online at Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 4. Fill in all the necessary data, click on the “I’m human” selection and agree to the terms of use. To complete the process, click on the “Register” button and wait for the broadcast of the game from Brazil to start.

Brazil vs Colombia live on Globo: final registration is required to access the broadcast of the round of qualifiers online on Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Brazil vs Colombia live: how to watch the match on your cell phone

Step 1. To watch the Brazilian national team game on your cell phone, access the Globoplay application. At the bottom of the page, tap the “Now” tab. Then press “Watch now” to login or register with Conta Globo;

'Where to watch the Brazil game online today?' Globoplay broadcasts the World Cup qualifiers live on cell phones via the 'Now' button — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 2. Log in to Conta Globo using your registered email and password. It is also possible to link data from a Facebook or Google account. Then tap “Join” and wait for the game to start streaming automatically. If you do not have a Globo Account, tap on “Sign up” and fill in all the requested data. With that, tap “I’m human”. Finally, accept the terms of use and tap the “Register” button to start streaming the game from Brazil live.

Brazil vs Colombia today live on Globoplay: registration is required to watch the match — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade