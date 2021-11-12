Brazil wins Colombia and qualifies for the Cup with 6 games to go – 11/11/2021

The Brazilian team beat Colombia 1-0 today (11), with a goal scored in the 26th minute of the second half by Lucas Paquetá, and guaranteed classification for the 2022 World Cup with five rounds before the qualifiers — there are six games if taking into account the one against Argentina that was suspended, in the same Neo Química Arena that received the night of the vacancy.

Brazil reaches 34 points added together and can no longer be overtaken by Colombia itself, which parks with 16 in fifth place.

The next round of Qualifiers will be played on Tuesday (16). Brazil visits Argentina in San Juan at 8:30 pm. Half an hour earlier, the Colombians play as home team against Paraguay.

Better: Paquetá beyond the goal made

Lucas Paquetá celebrates Brazil’s goal against Colombia in the qualifiers Image: Nelson Almeida/AFP

The finishing worthy of a ball artist crowned the consistent performance of the national midfielder. More than the goal, it was a solid game, with a demonstration of versatility, acting on the left, then on the right and finally as a more centralized articulator. Lucas Paquetá shows that it’s not just dancing. He has talent and understanding with Neymar, from whom he received the pass to ensure victory over the Colombians.

And, remembering the times of Flamengo, the commemoration also had the participation of Vini Jr. Azar de Reinaldo Rueda, precisely the coach who consolidated Paquetá as a professional of the rubro-negro team, in 2017. In the context of the selection, Paquetá takes care of the title, regardless of the design Tite chooses or the game situation.

Worst: Gabriel Jesus extends fasting

It’s okay that Colombia congested the defensive sector well, but the Brazilian national team striker was once again indebted. Replaced 18 minutes into the second half, he was flustered by the few chances of submission he had, he couldn’t keep up with Neymar and the timing with the top players. When he left, part of the crowd even let out a boo, not so ostentatious. But that points out a certain need for someone who really takes care of the position in the selection.

Tite made offensive changes

Raphinha tries to play for Brazil against Colombia for the World Cup qualifiers Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Chosen with the same game system that worked against Uruguay, with Raphinha open on the right, Lucas Paquetá on the left and Gabriel Jesus and Neymar centered, Brazil was better than Colombia in the first half, but not enough to create an advantage. Colombia made the Brazilian attack’s game of short and quick touches very difficult, with fair marking on the last line and, in case of doubt, foul after foul, repeating the expedient of the first leg.

A good chance was only a ball on Danilo’s crossbar after a play by Raphinha and a kick by Luis Diaz and a header by Marquinhos. Usually demanding, the São Paulo fans applauded the team’s efforts in the first half.

Tite changed at half-time with Vini Jr in Fred’s spot and the idea of ​​untying the game. Then came Antony and Matheus Cunha in Brazil before the first half of the second half, and the goal finally came out, as well as another series of chances created based on the speed of the wings. A promising path for the team led by Tite.

Matheus Cunha and Tesillo compete for Brazil-Colombia bid for the qualifiers Image: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP

the goal

Brazil scored 26 minutes into the second half. In a ball run by Tesillo’s Colombia over the air, Marquinhos anticipated and found Neymar at the edge of the area. The number 10 shirt made the first pass that broke all the opponent’s markings and found Paquetá, who also submitted a first pass, with the right foot.

Average audience and difficulties to enter

On sale for just a week and with low publicity, tickets for Brazil x Colombia were left over at the box office. Only the North Sector of the stadium, which offered the lowest price at R$300 for the entirety, was filled to capacity. There were flashes in the sectors that charged between R$600 and R$800, mainly in the South, which seemed almost completely empty. The low ticket sales made the CBF donate around 8 thousand to health professionals appointed by the City Hall and the Government of São Paulo on the eve of the game, which raised the number of gifts to just over 22 thousand.

In addition to the low number of fans, access to the North Sector of Neo Química Arena was difficult. The entrance site was packed with people for at least 35 minutes from the first half.

Neymar in action for Brazil against Colombia in World Cup qualifiers Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Marília Mendonça honored

Neo Química Arena’s sound system only played songs by singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane accident last week. It took two hours straight into the pre-game and a little more in the break. There was also a tribute to the artist with a mourning message on the stadium screen before the ball rolled.

DATASHEET

BRAZIL 1 x 0 COLOMBIA

Competition: South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup (13th round)

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

date/time: November 11, 2021, Thursday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Roberto Tobar (Chile)

assistants: Christian Schiemann and Claudio Rios (both from Chile)

VAR: German Delfino (Argentina)

Yellow cards: Neymar, Casemiro, Vinicius Júnior (Brazil), Johan Mojica, Wilmar Barrios, Cuadrado (Colombia)

Public and income: 22,080 gifts / BRL 7,111,200.00

GOAL: Lucas Paquetá, at 2/26/T (1-0)

BRAZIL: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Casemiro and Fred (Vini Jr, at halftime); Raphinha (Antony, at 18/2ºT), Gabriel Jesus (Matheus Cunha, at 18/2ºT), Neymar and Lucas Paquetá (Fabinho, at 40/2ºT). Technician: Tite.

COLOMBIA: Ospin; Daniel Muñoz (James Rodríguez, at 32/2T), Sánchez, Tesillo and Johan Mojica (Cuéllar, at 9/2T); Wilmar Barrios (Muriel, at 32/2nd T), Lerma and Yairo Moreno; Cuadrado, Luis Diaz (Roger Martínez, at 2/21/T) and Zapata (Borja, at 2/21/T). Technician: Reinaldo Rueda.