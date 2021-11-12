Brazil x Colombia public frustrates CBF in competition week with F1 – 11/12/2021

In the first game of the Brazilian team with the possibility of 100% occupation of the stadium since the fans returned to the stands in the country, the presence of the public went far from ideal, frustrating the CBF’s plans for the duel against Colombia, for the World Cup qualifiers of the world.

Despite the income of BRL 7,111,200 at the event in São Paulo — which ended with a score of 1 to 0 — the entity’s goal was not achieved considering a game that had BRL 300 as a minimum ticket value and registered 22,080 attendees at Neo Química Arena. The capacity of Neo Química Arena is approximately 45 thousand people.

The relatively poor sales performance coincides with the week in which the capital of São Paulo receives Formula 1, at the Autodromo de Interlagos, after a hiatus in 2020 caused by the pandemic. Last cycle, by way of comparison, Brazil faced Paraguay in the same stadium as Corinthians. The duel in 2017 had 44,378 fans, with income of R$ 12.3 million.

The little more than 22 thousand present yesterday (11), inclusive, are not necessarily paying, as the CBF distributed 8 thousand tickets for health professionals, realizing that the demand for tickets for the match was very low. In a partial provided by the CBF hours before kick-off, there were 20,000 tickets sold, totaling 28,000 tickets distributed.

The amount of R$300 (in full) was charged to the North sector, to the left of the TV booths. On the opposite side, it was double: R$600. Inferior West cost R$800, while the upper one in East and West was R$600. The most expensive stands were in the lower East, costing R$800.

In Formula 1, the values ​​vary according to the sector of stands along the Interlagos racetrack. The cheapest ticket, valid always for the three days of track activities, is R$ 650.00 for the famous Sector G, on the Reta Oposta, with R$ 325.00 for half price. Still regarding the stands, the most expensive sector is sector B, at R$ 3,280.00, with sales only for full value.

In terms of demand for the city, F1 is a much rarer event. As for the team’s games, on the other hand, Corinthians stadium had already hosted clashes against Bolivia in these Qualifying Rounds, without fans, and the five minutes against Argentina, for which the CBF opened to guests.

The low demand in the capital of São Paulo contrasts with the human warmth that the team experienced in Manaus, the first home game with a return of the public. There was still a limitation, but the delegation was applauded at every visit to the hotel and still had open training. At the Arena da Amazônia, the audience was 12,528 present.

At CBF, the choice for the Corinthians stadium was not unanimous. There were those who defended that the game should have been in the Northeast. But the technical issue of the pitch at Neo Química Arena, one of the best in Brazil. Collaborated. In addition, it made sense to think about the training logistics and the trip to the next game, which will be in San Juan, against Argentina.

Aside from the suspended game against the Argentines themselves, the Brazilian team will play two more matches at home for the qualifiers. On February 1st, against Paraguay, it will be at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The last, on March 24, went to Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador.