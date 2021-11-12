Brazilian retail sales fall 1.3% in September, more than expected | Brazil

O retail sales volume fell 1.3% in September, compared to the previous month, in the seasonally adjusted series, according to the Monthly Trade Survey (PMC), released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on Thursday. It is the biggest setback for the month of the entire historical series of the survey, started in 2000. In August, there was a drop of 4.3% (data revised from a drop of 3.1% previously released).

“The 1.3% drop in September is the largest in the entire survey series for the month and is on a par with the 1% drop in September 2018,” said survey manager Cristiano Santos. The seasonally adjusted series, compared to the previous month, has shown volatility throughout the pandemic, he says, given the new structure of the economy. “There is a factor, yes, which is this new structure of the economy as a whole, which you still don’t know about. When it goes through a period of deseasonalization, there is a whole backwards review.”

The setback in September was greater than estimated by the median of expectations of 27 consultancies and financial institutions heard by the Value Date, of decrease of 0.6%, with a range of projections for a fall of 1.8% to an advance of 2.1%. In comparison with September 2020, the restricted retail fell 5.5%, also more than expected, which was a decrease of 3.9%. Restricted trade accumulates an increase of 3.9% in the 12 months to September and 3.8% in the first nine months of 2021.

The IBGE also showed that nominal retail revenue had a drop of 0.2% in September, compared to the previous month. In comparison with September 2020, there was an increase of 8.3%.

The research manager points out that the sectors of fuels and lubricants, supermarkets and other articles for personal and domestic use were the ones that most suffered the impact of inflation in September. He stated that inflation was the determining factor for the 1.3% drop in September, compared to August, but in these sectors this effect on the reduction in sales is more intense.

In addition to the three segments, Santos mentioned vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces, which belong to the expanded retail sector. Revenue fell by 0.2%, while the volume of sales had a much greater retraction, of 1.7%. “The sector of vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces can also be included in this set of strong influence of the inflationary factor in trade. In construction material, it also had some impact, but it was smaller”, he pointed out.

In broad retail, which includes sales of vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces, and construction material, sales volume decreased by 1.1% between August and September, seasonally adjusted. Analysts at 22 banks and consultancies expected stability, according to the median. Estimates ranged from a low of 2.5% to a rise of 0.7%. In August, the drop was 3%, revised data (-2.5% originally released).

Compared to September 2020, the volume of expanded retail sales shrank 4.2%. The expectation, by the Value Date, was down 2.4%, according to the median of the projections.

The nominal revenue of expanded retail increased 0.3% in September, compared to August, in the seasonally adjusted series. In comparison with September of the previous year, there was expansion of 10.6%.

Retail sales decreased in six of the eight activities surveyed in restricted retail in the month in September. Before September 2020, there were seven of the eight activities with a fall.

From the eighth to the ninth month of 2021, there was a predominance of negative rates in office, computer and communication equipment and supplies (-3.6%), furniture and household appliances (-3.5%), fuels and lubricants (- 2.6%), other articles for personal and domestic use (-2.2%), hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-1.5%) and fabrics, clothing and footwear (-1.1% ).

On the other hand, two activities showed stability: books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (0.0%) and pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (0.1%).

In expanded retail trade, the activity of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces registered a decrease of 1.7% in September, after increasing by 0.3% a month earlier. Construction material fell by 1.1%, following a decrease of 1.2% in August.

Compared to September 2020, there were seven negative rates among the eight activities surveyed: furniture and household appliances (-22.6%), office, computer and communication equipment and supplies (-14.8%), other articles of personal use and domestic (-6.9%), fuels and lubricants (-4.0%), hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-3.7%), books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-3.4 %) and fabrics, apparel and footwear (-0.1%). The only sector on the rise was pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (4.3%)

Of the 27 federation units, 25 had a drop in sales volume from August to September, with highlights for Mato Grosso do Sul (-3.9%), Santa Catarina (-3.6%) and Rio Grande do Norte (-3 .4%). In the positive field, there are two of the 27 units of the federation: Acre (0.4%) and Mato Grosso (0.2%).

Compared to September 2020, there was a decline in sales volume in 26 of the 27 units of the federation. The results of Maranhão (-2.3%), Sergipe (-11.9%) and Rondônia (-11.8%) are noteworthy. The only growth was in Espírito Santo (4.4%).

Restricted retail sales volume decreased by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the previous three months.

According to the IBGE, the year 2021 shows an unstable performance in the quarterly result of commerce, in the series with seasonal adjustment. The first quarter was 4.4% down, followed by 2.5% growth in the second quarter, considering the performance compared to the immediately previous quarter.

Extended retail, on the other hand, had a drop of 1.7% in the period of July, August and September after rising 2.6% in the second quarter and 3.5% indentation in the first three months of 2021.

In the series that considers the comparison with the same period of the previous year, the restricted retail dropped by 1.3% in the third quarter – after a decrease of 0.7% in the first quarter and an increase of 14.8% in the second quarter.

Extended retail registered growth of 0.9% in the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2020, after gains of 1.4% in the first quarter and 24.8% in the second quarter.

In addition to the revisions in retail performance in August, the IBGE also announced a change in the July data. In restricted retail, sales were up 3.1% that month, instead of 2.7%. In the case of expanded retail, the high in July went from 1.1% to 1.4%.

The seasonally adjusted survey series data have registered significant revisions since last year. As stated by the PMC manager, Cristiano Santos, the pandemic caused a change in the consumption pattern, which helps explain the stronger revisions.