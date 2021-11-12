brMalls (BRML3) profits R$57.1 million, up 631.7% year-on-year

Shopping Cidade São Paulo (source: xpmalls.com.br)

brMalls (BRML3) net income of BRL 57.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, almost seven times higher than the BRL 7.8 million registered in the same period in 2020, when the pandemic still had a strong impact on performance of the sector of shopping malls, in which the company operates.

According to the parent company, in a document published this Thursday night (11), excluding non-recurring effects, such as expenses with deferred taxes and other operating expenses, the profit would be even higher, of R$ 94.7 million.

brMalls saw its net revenue reach R$ 306.6 million between July and September this year, an increase of 47.6% on an annual basis. This number, however, still falls short of that registered in the pre-pandemic period: in the third quarter of 2019, the company’s net revenue was BRL 319 million, with gains with mall and media and with higher percentage rents.

The annual increase, however, is largely explained by the reduction in discounts granted by the company to its tenants during the pandemic. The minimum rent reached BRL 193.2 million, an increase of 31.8% – and already surpassing the BRL 185.5 million in 2019.

In addition, delinquency was 4.8%, versus 7.7% in the third quarter of 2020. Provisions for bad debts dropped 32.8%, to R$18.7 million.

brMalls expenses increase with the resumption of operations

With the return to normality, brMalls’ operating expenses also increased, from R$ 23.3 million to R$ 27.3 million, an increase of 16.9% on an annual basis.

The company, however, still maintains these costs considerably lower than those recorded in 2019, with the total amount being 23.6% lower than in the pre-pandemic. “This was due to greater efficiency in managing condominium expenses, as a result of the optimization of processes and the renegotiation of contracts with suppliers and service providers”, explained brMalls.

Net operating revenue (NOI) was BRL 280 million, growing 52.4% year-on-year but still 4.1% lower than in 2019. The NOI margin, however, was 90, 6%, higher than in the third quarter of 2020, when it was 87.7%, and than in 2019, 88.7%.

In addition to higher operating expenses, brMalls recorded higher selling, administration and general expenses – they were BRL 78.3 million, growing compared to 2020 and 2019, with a greater weight of salaries (focusing on the workforce with a focus on digital service) and outsourced services (due to new implemented systems).

With this increase in administrative and general expenses, brMalls’ operating profit margin, the Ebitda margin, was 61.8%, improving from the 55.9% in the third quarter of 2020 but declining compared to 75.2% in 2019 Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, in English) was R$ 153.9 million, up 32% on an annual basis but 52.4% lower in the biennial.

Finally, the result of brMalls was impacted by the financial result, which was negative by R$ 61.1 million. This fell 11% on an annual basis, with greater gain in financial income and even with the net debt remaining stable, at R$2.4 billion.

