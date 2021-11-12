Brothel in Vienna offers 30 minutes of free sex for those who get the vaccine

(FOLHAPRESS) – The Funpalast brothel decided to carry out its own campaign to encourage vaccination. Visitors to the site, which is located in Vienna, Austria, will also find a center for the application of the immunizing agent against Covid-19, which offers a series of benefits, according to the British newspaper Daily Mail.

First, if the person is going to have the vaccine, he or she does not need to pay admission to the club, which is 40 euros (about R$250). Inside, the person who agrees to be immunized still gets a 30-minute session of free sex with the professional of their choice.

The project has been running since the 1st of this month and aims to combine two objectives: to increase the income of the brothel, which had a drop in the number of customers, precisely because of the low vaccination rates in the country. The “promotion” is valid on Mondays in November, from 4 pm to 10 pm.

“Due to the pandemic, we recorded a 50% decrease [dosclientes]”, laments the administration of the establishment. “With this initiative, we hope that the number of customers will increase again.”

It is worth mentioning that it is not just adult men who can be vaccinated on the spot. Young people aged 14 and over accompanied by their parents are allowed to enter, as well as women are also welcome.

In Austria, around 65% of the population is fully vaccinated. Those who are not immunized are prohibited from entering establishments such as restaurants, hotels and beauty salons.