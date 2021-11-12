brTT to announce career break in the coming days

The player will no longer act professionally in the competitive landscape of League of Legends but must keep up with paiN Gaming

One of the biggest and most important, if not the biggest and most important, competitive League of Legends players must stop acting professionally. With several transfer window moves taking place in recent weeks, according to sources Felipe “brTT”, a big name in the MOBA community at Riot Games, should announce a break in his career in the next few days, the information was verified by ESPN Sports Brazil.

The shooter from Rio, like Fallen in CS:GO, is considered one of the pioneers of the Brazilian scenario of League of Legends. Acting professionally since 2012 – entering the competitive game just two years after the official launch of the game -, brTT has already collected tickets for several major teams and today collects more titles than any organization and player who has been through CBLoL: in total there are six scratches (tattoos) on his face, which correspond to his six titles within the championship.

Starting his walk on the Net’s Noob team, in a few months the shooter caught the attention of what would become one of the most prestigious organizations in the Brazilian League of Legends: paiN Gaming. Spending two years wearing the organization’s shirt on his first pass, the shooter returned to represent Traditionals on and off servers twice more throughout his career: between 2015 and 2016, and from December 2019 until today.

In addition to the traditional paiN, Felipe “brTT” also collected tickets for teams such as Keyd Stars, where he played alongside names such as Mylon, Winged, Loop and Takeshi, in addition to winning his second title, and also for RED Canids and Flamengo Esports, where he won two more titles, one with each team.

paiN was the organization with which the player won the most titles, three in total.. Despite not acting professionally in League of Legends, at first the player must continue with the paiN Gaming organization.

The departure of brTT has already been discussed in recent days and, according to sources, the player is not part of paiN’s plans for 2022. To put on the heavy boots – or rather, mouse and keyboard – left by the player, paiN Gaming must count with the reinforcement of shooter Matheus “Trigo”, who was acting for Rensga Esports last season, where he reached the grand final of the second stage of CBLoL 2021.