Bruninho goes to Brazil x Colombia and wins “heart” from Galvão: “That’s how the sport has to be”; video | Brazilian Team

Known after being harassed at a Santos x Palmeiras last Sunday, and gaining support from big names in the sport since then, the boy Bruninho, age 9, went to Neo Química Arena this Thursday to watch Brazil x Colombia, for the Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Invited by coach Tite to meet the Seleção, Bruninho had already won a jersey from goalkeeper Weverton, reserve this Thursday. He was one of those mentioned by Bruninho in a video that went viral this week. Another Palmeiras goalkeeper, Jaílson, gave him the shirt on the lawn in Vila Belmiro.

In the TV Globo broadcast, narrator Galvão Bueno sent a message when he saw the image:

– He’s at the stadium and Tite invited him. Look at Bruninho there! Send a heart there! Heart for you too, big boy! A horrible thing, he was pressured because Jaílson, Palmeiras goalkeeper, gave him a shirt. Look at Moses, his father, heart for you too.

– That is wrong. And then in the next game he was received with great affection. So it has to be the sport, so it has to be the citizen. You have to have respect, education. Passion for the team doesn’t have to do anything, no.

Bruninho in Brazil x Colombia